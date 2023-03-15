Global Scaffolding Market Is Expected to Reach $81 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland,OR, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global scaffolding market was estimated at $52.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $81 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.



Download Free Sample Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12077

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $52.2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $81 Billion CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages in Report 219 Segments Covered Type, Material, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in construction activities globally for residential and commercial buildings Increase in consumer demand for home renovation and replacement Restraints Fluctuation in raw material prices a Incidences such as harsh weather conditions Opportunities Government investments in the building infrastructure sector

Covid-19 scenario-

The global scaffolding market experienced a significant decline during the initial period of the pandemic due to reduced construction activities and the downturn of the manufacturing industry. This had a negative impact on the market.

However, by the end of 2021, the market showed signs of recovery.

The report thoroughly examines the global scaffolding market across Type, Material, End User, and Region. It includes a comprehensive analysis of the different segments and their sub-segments, presented in tables and graphs. This information can assist investors and market players in developing strategies based on the segments that generate the highest revenue and exhibit the fastest growth, as outlined in the report.

By type, the supported segment contributed to more than half of the global scaffolding market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The rolling segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period. The suspended segment is also discussed in the report.



Buy This Research Report (219 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f440941c15769ff00ff1a4f5f064f545

By material, In 2021, the steel segment dominated the global scaffolding market, contributing to around half of the total revenue. However, during the forecast period, the aluminum segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

By end user, the residential segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global scaffolding market revenue. The industrial segment, at the same time, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, by region, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global scaffolding market, accounting for approximately half of the total market revenue. On the other hand, the LAMEA region is projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% between 2022 and 2031. The report also analyzed the scaffolding markets in Europe and North America.



Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12077

Leading Market Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global scaffolding market report include Wilhelm Layher, Atlantic Pacific Equipment (AT-PAC), LLC, PERI GmbH, ADTO Group, ALTRAD, MJ-Gerust GmbH, Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co Ltd, ULMA C Y E. S Coop, WACO and Brand Safway. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



Trending Reports in Scaffolding Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):



Construction Scaffolding Rental Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

Construction and Mining Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030



Building and Road Construction Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Road Construction Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



Compaction Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us: