Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Market Size to Surpass US$ 592 million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Market is expected to clock US$ 592 million by 2030, owing to the rise in the increasing incidence of stone formation in the kidney, ureter, and pancreatic duct and technological advancement in lithotripsy solutions, states Growth Plus Reports.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/extracorporeal-shock-wave-lithotripsy-market/8174

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 348 million Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 592 million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Technology, Application, End-User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The primary factor influencing the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market is the increasing incidence of stone formation in the kidney, ureter, and pancreatic duct. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence rate of kidney stones is estimated to be 12% globally. Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is a non-invasive therapy that shortens hospital stays overall and offers speedy recovery, driving up the procedure's demand. The market for extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is expanding due to the growing elderly population, as well as the diabetic and obese populations, both of which are more susceptible to stone formation. The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market is also expanding due to the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and increased public knowledge of the procedure's effectiveness in treating kidney stones. The key market players are also expected to contribute to the growth of the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market by investing in lithotripsy-related R&D and consistently developing new extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy devices.

The global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market has been analyzed from four perspectives - Technology, Application, End-user, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

Based on technology, the global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market is divided into:

Electromagnetic

Electrohydraulic

Piezoelectric

With the biggest market share in 2021, the electrohydraulic technology category dominated the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market. The electrohydraulic method of lithotripsy is the one that doctors employ the most frequently, and this has helped the market expand. The primary treatment for pancreatic duct stones is electrohydraulic therapy, which is driving up demand for electrohydraulic lithotripsy. Additionally, electrohydraulic technology is chosen over other procedures for treating tough stones because it is more portable, quick, and effective, driving the market growth. It is also more affordable when compared to other approaches. Because it is more accurate, the electrohydraulic approach is more frequently utilized during percutaneous choledochoscopy, which promotes segment expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market is segmented based on application into:

Uretic Stones

Kidney Stones

Pancreatic Stones

Salivary Stones

In 2021, the market for extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy was dominated by the segment for kidney stones. The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market is growing as a result of the rising incidence of kidney stones worldwide. The growing geriatric and obese population, combined with an unhealthy lifestyle, is increasing the occurrence of kidney stones, which is driving segment expansion. The category is expanding as a result of the rising demand for non-invasive methods of treating kidney stones.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary economic driver in the region is the increased occurrence of kidney, ureteral, and pancreatic stones, along with an aging population. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information in the U.S., kidney stones affect approximately 1 in 11 people. The region's growth is also being aided by the increase in healthcare spending overall and per capita. Kidney stone cases are also rising as a result of the poor lifestyle and expanding obese population. Due to the region's growing healthcare infrastructure and changing demographics, the area is anticipated to grow. Additionally, it is projected that the existence of significant market participants in the region will accelerate regional expansion.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/extracorporeal-shock-wave-lithotripsy-market/8174

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Richard Wolf GmbH

Cook Group, Inc.

Sainty Pharma

Olympus Corporation

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Lumenis LTD

Hologic Inc.

Dornier MedTech GmbH

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Medtrue Enterprise Co., Ltd

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL EXTRACORPOREAL SHOCK WAVE LITHOTRIPSY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Electromagnetic Technique Electrohydraulic Technique Piezoelectric Technique

TOC Continued..

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8174

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Congenital Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (cTTP) Market by Treatment Type (Infusion of ADAMTS13-Rich Blood Products/Plasma Infusion, Plasma Exchange (Plasmapheresis)), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Day Care Centres) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Contrast Media Agents Market by Modality (X-ray/Computed Tomography, MRI), Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular, Neurological), Product Type (Iodinated, Barium), Route of Administration (Intravascular, Oral), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Home Fitness Equipment Market by Product Type (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Treadmills), by Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores), and End User (Households & Gym in Apartments) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Lupus Nephritis Market by Stages (Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4, Class 5, Class 6), Drug Class (Immunosuppressive Drugs, Corticosteroids), End User (Speciality Clinics, Hospitals) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022 – 2030

Neurodiagnostics Market by Technology (Neuroimaging Technologies, In-Vitro Diagnostics), By Condition (Epilepsy, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Stroke), and by End User (Hospitals & Surgery Centers, Neurology Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.