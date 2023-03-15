Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Market Size to Surpass US$ 592 million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Market is expected to clock US$ 592 million by 2030, owing to the rise in the increasing incidence of stone formation in the kidney, ureter, and pancreatic duct and technological advancement in lithotripsy solutions, states Growth Plus Reports.
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2021
|US$ 348 million
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|US$ 592 million
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030
|Base year for estimation
|2021
|Forecast period
|2022-2030
|Historical Year
|2020
|Segments covered
|Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers
The primary factor influencing the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market is the increasing incidence of stone formation in the kidney, ureter, and pancreatic duct. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence rate of kidney stones is estimated to be 12% globally. Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is a non-invasive therapy that shortens hospital stays overall and offers speedy recovery, driving up the procedure's demand. The market for extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is expanding due to the growing elderly population, as well as the diabetic and obese populations, both of which are more susceptible to stone formation. The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market is also expanding due to the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and increased public knowledge of the procedure's effectiveness in treating kidney stones. The key market players are also expected to contribute to the growth of the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market by investing in lithotripsy-related R&D and consistently developing new extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy devices.
The global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market has been analyzed from four perspectives - Technology, Application, End-user, and Region.
Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’
Based on technology, the global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market is divided into:
- Electromagnetic
- Electrohydraulic
- Piezoelectric
With the biggest market share in 2021, the electrohydraulic technology category dominated the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market. The electrohydraulic method of lithotripsy is the one that doctors employ the most frequently, and this has helped the market expand. The primary treatment for pancreatic duct stones is electrohydraulic therapy, which is driving up demand for electrohydraulic lithotripsy. Additionally, electrohydraulic technology is chosen over other procedures for treating tough stones because it is more portable, quick, and effective, driving the market growth. It is also more affordable when compared to other approaches. Because it is more accurate, the electrohydraulic approach is more frequently utilized during percutaneous choledochoscopy, which promotes segment expansion.
Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’
The global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market is segmented based on application into:
- Uretic Stones
- Kidney Stones
- Pancreatic Stones
- Salivary Stones
In 2021, the market for extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy was dominated by the segment for kidney stones. The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market is growing as a result of the rising incidence of kidney stones worldwide. The growing geriatric and obese population, combined with an unhealthy lifestyle, is increasing the occurrence of kidney stones, which is driving segment expansion. The category is expanding as a result of the rising demand for non-invasive methods of treating kidney stones.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on region, the global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market has been segmented into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
North America dominated the global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary economic driver in the region is the increased occurrence of kidney, ureteral, and pancreatic stones, along with an aging population. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information in the U.S., kidney stones affect approximately 1 in 11 people. The region's growth is also being aided by the increase in healthcare spending overall and per capita. Kidney stone cases are also rising as a result of the poor lifestyle and expanding obese population. Due to the region's growing healthcare infrastructure and changing demographics, the area is anticipated to grow. Additionally, it is projected that the existence of significant market participants in the region will accelerate regional expansion.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of the prominent players operating in the global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market are:
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Richard Wolf GmbH
- Cook Group, Inc.
- Sainty Pharma
- Olympus Corporation
- C.R. Bard, Inc.
- Lumenis LTD
- Hologic Inc.
- Dornier MedTech GmbH
- Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
- Medtrue Enterprise Co., Ltd
