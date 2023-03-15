North America Renewable Diesel Market Report 2023: Tax Credits by Governments and Investments in Renewable Energy Fuel Growth

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Renewable Diesel Market by feedstock (Waste oils, Vegetable oils), and Country (United States, Canada, Mexico) - Forecast to 2044" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The North America Renewable diesel market size is projected to grow from USD 12.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 49.1 Billion by 2044, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast year.

Used cooking oil is a good source of raw material used for renewable diesel production. Finding feedstocks to sustain production is one of the major problems the biofuel sector is experiencing. Conventional feedstocks such as soy oil are not economically viable. Animal or recycled fats and used cooking oil are the more appealing alternative feedstock.

By Feedstock, the Waste Oil segment has the largest share in North America Renewable diesel market in 2022

Tallow, used cooking oil, fish oil, lard, and poultry are considered under the waste oil segment. The Waste oil segment market will increase as the many biofuels suffer sustainability issues owing to high feedstock costs and the competition of some bio feedstocks with food supplies. Waste-based biofuel feedstocks, such as animal fats, yellow grease, manure, wastewater treatment sludge, municipal solid waste, crop residue, and forest residue, can play an essential role in growing biofuel feedstocks and ensuring the biofuel industry's long-term growth.

US Renewable diesel market is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

The US dominates the renewable diesel market in North America and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The waste oils segment is considered a potential feedstock for the production of renewable diesel. According to the US Energy Information Administration, at the end of 2020, the US renewable diesel production capacity totaled nearly 0.6 billion gallons per year (gal/y) or 38,000 barrels per day (b/d). Several projects currently under construction could increase this capacity by 2.4 billion gal/y; proposed and announced projects would add another 1.8 billion gal/y by 2024. The US renewable diesel production would total 5.1 billion gal/y (330,000 b/d) by the end of 2024.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Focus on Reducing Carbon Emissions

Growth of Automotive Industry

Environment Friendly and Better Performance Compared with Biodiesels

Tax Credits by Governments and Investments in Renewable Energy

Restraints

Limited Availability of Renewable Diesel

Lack of Proper Infrastructure

Opportunities

Enhancing Supply Chain of Renewable Diesel

Challenges

Insufficient Availability of Feedstocks

Requirement for Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Availability of Substitutes

Finding Suitable Location for Producing Renewable Diesel

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2022 - 2044 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2044 $49.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Renewable Diesel Market, by Feedstock

7 Renewable Diesel Market, by Region

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Company Profiles

10 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aemetis, Inc.

American Greenfuels, LLC

Canada Clean Fuels Inc

Cargill, Incorporated

Chevron Group (Renewable Energy Group)

Farmers Union Industries LLC

Forge Hydrocarbons Corporation

Genuine Bio-Fuel Inc.

Gevo, Inc.

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc.

Imperial Oil Ltd.

Lower Mainland Biodiesel Inc

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Neste Oyj

Pbf Energy Inc.

Phillips 66

Rocky Mountain Sustainable Enterprises, LLC

Shell plc

Smisson-Mathis Energy Solutions

Valero Energy Corporation

Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (Verbio Ag)

