Fermented Ingredients Global Market Report 2023

The global fermented ingredients market grew from $32.42 billion in 2022 to $35.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The fermented ingredients market is expected to grow to $49.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.



The fermented ingredients market consists of sales of polymers, amino acids, vitamins, industrial enzymes, organic acids, antibiotics, and other fermented ingredients.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Fermented ingredients are food additives that are used for triggering fermentation in food and non-food products to obtain the desired chemical properties in taste, aroma, texture, and appearance. Fermented ingredients are added to initiate controlled microbial growth and conversion of components through enzymatic action as part of the fermentation process.



North America was the largest region in the fermented ingredients market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the fermented ingredients report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of fermented ingredients are amino acids, organic acids, polymers, vitamins, industrial enzymes, and antibiotics.Amino acids are made by fermenting ingredients with microorganisms like probiotic bacteria, and these microorganisms turn the ingredients into food and other substances, including amino acids.



Fermented ingredient forms include liquid and dry for use in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other industries.



The increasing prevalence of digestive problems and obesity is expected to propel the growth of the fermented ingredient market.Fermented ingredients are a source of lactic acid bacteria, which restores and supports the digestive system.



Furthermore, fermented ingredients also help in reducing blood pressure and improving cholesterol levels.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide obesity has tripled since 1975.



Furthermore, according to a study by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, by 2030, about 50% of the US adult population will be obese and around 25% will be severely obese. Rising health-related concerns, as well as shifting consumer preferences toward fermented and healthy foods and lifestyles, are expected to boost demand for fermented ingredients during the forecast period.



The use of sustainable alternatives in fermented ingredients is a key trend gaining popularity in the market.The use of bioreactors instead of using animals and fields for food production requires fewer environmental inputs, especially water and land.



For instance, Finland-based VTT Technical Research Centre uses fungus to create nature-identical egg white protein.Fermentation can be used to make a range of foods by cultivating plant cells, including avocado, cocoa, or berries.



Also, Netherlands-based The Protein Brewery makes meat alternatives from fungi under its Fermotein brand.



In February 2022, Ireland-based taste and nutrition company, Kerry Group, acquired c-LEcta GmbH for a consideration of €137 million ($226 million).The acquisition of Kerry’s accelerates innovation capabilities in enzyme engineering, fermentation, and bio-process development.



The deal gives Kerry Group access to c-LEcta GmbH’s robust precision fermentation portfolio for the creation of high-value targeted enzymes and ingredients. c-LEcta GmbH is a Germany-based biotechnology company.



The countries covered in the fermented ingredients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The fermented ingredients research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fermented ingredients statistics, including fermented ingredients industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with fermented ingredients share, detailed fermented ingredients segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fermented ingredients industry. This fermented ingredients research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

