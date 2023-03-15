BTCS Releases Android Application for StakeSeeker

Silver Spring, MD, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced the release of its Android application for its non-custodial staking platform, StakeSeeker. The app is currently available for download in the Google Play Store.



StakeSeeker is a cutting-edge, secure and user-friendly platform designed to make staking accessible to everyone. The Android app builds on that vision, making it easy for users to analyze their assets and monitor their earned rewards on the go.

“We are thrilled to offer our users a new way to access StakeSeeker and learn about the benefits of non-custodial staking,” said Manish Paranjape, Chief Technology Officer of BTCS. “The launch of our Android app marks an important step in our journey to make staking more accessible and user-friendly for everyone.”

We are also working on an iPhone version of the app, which is currently under development.

What is StakeSeeker?

StakeSeeker is a comprehensive crypto dashboard and education center for crypto asset holders to learn how to earn crypto rewards by staking through its non-custodial Stake Hub and evaluate their crypto portfolios across exchanges and wallets in a single analytics platform. StakeSeeker sets itself apart by solving the common problem of central tracking for crypto holdings stored on various crypto exchanges and digital wallets, providing crypto holders with an improved user experience and the ability to easily track and analyze the performance of their entire portfolio. The platform was developed to empower crypto holders, to self-custody their crypto, and to better understand and grow their crypto asset holdings with innovative portfolio analytics and a non-custodial process to earn staking rewards through the direct participation in blockchain consensus algorithms.

Why is StakeSeeker unique?

Historically, crypto holders have looked to multiple sources to hold their crypto, including exchanges (e.g. Coinbase, Kraken, Binance, etc.) and an ever-growing suite of digital wallets (e.g. Metamask, Keplr, Trezor, etc.). Holdings on multiple platforms creates an issue of central tracking, resulting in manual processes to view and analyze the performance of their entire portfolio at any given time.

The concept of the StakeSeeker platform was originally inspired as a solution to this multi-source tracking problem and has expanded to service the growing needs and capabilities of crypto holders through non-custodial staking and reward generation, which is especially important in light of recent failed exchanges and banks.

StakeSeeker’s enhanced monitoring tools provide an improved user experience for crypto holders also looking to expand their tracking and analytical capabilities.

Staking with StakeSeeker involves delegating to validator nodes run by BTCS, which has over 9 years of blockchain technology experience, adding an additional layer of credibility and transparency.

StakeSeeker is one of the first non-custodial solutions of its kind from a publicly-listed blockchain technology company.

For more information about StakeSeeker and the Android app, please visit the StakeSeeker website (www.stakeseeker.com).

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. is a Nasdaq listed company operating in the blockchain technology space since 2014 and is one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies with a primary focus on blockchain infrastructure and staking. BTCS secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks that power Web 3, earning native token rewards by staking our proof-of-stake crypto assets. “StakeSeeker” is BTCS’ newly introduced proprietary Cryptocurrency Dashboard and Staking-as-a-Service platform, developed to empower users to better understand and grow their crypto holdings with innovative portfolio analytics and a non-custodial process to earn staking rewards on crypto asset holdings. Users can easily link and monitor their cryptocurrency portfolios across exchanges, wallets, validator nodes, and other sources; and have access to a suite of data analytic tools such as performance and reward tracking. StakeSeeker’s Staking Hub allows users to earn rewards by directly participating in network consensus mechanisms by staking and delegating their cryptocurrencies to company-operated validator nodes for a growing number of supported blockchains. As a non-custodial validator operator, BTCS receives a percentage of token holders staking rewards generated as a validator node fee, creating the potential opportunity for a highly scalable business with limited additional costs. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws including statements regarding continued popularity of non-custodial staking and opportunity for a highly scalable business. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues unexpected issues with our proprietary Digital Asset Analytic and Staking-as-a-Service Platform: StakeSeeker, and reluctance of users to try or accept our product, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the Prospectus Supplement dated September 14, 2021. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

ir@btcs.com