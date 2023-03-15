Insights on the Data Center Market in Brazil to 2028: Increase in the Deployment of Edge Data Centers Across the Country to Reduce Latency and Provide Last-Mile Connectivity

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazil data center market will reach USD 4.43 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.26% from 2022 to 2028.



In Brazil, Sao Paulo is the most connected city, with the high availability of digital business and financial centers in the country, making the city a favorable location for facility development. The region is also witnessing a boost in investments in the market due to Brazil's data localization law, the Lei Geral de Protecao de Dados Pessoais (LGPD), which has passed some regulations to store the data generated within the country.

Prominent global cloud services providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Tencent Cloud, Google, and Huawei Technologies have a strong presence in the Brazil data center market. They have created their presence through their cloud region/availability zones, which provide cloud-based services to public and private entities.

For instance, B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, partnered with Oracle and Microsoft to migrate its systems to the cloud over ten years.



The Brazil data center market is well connected to several major markets with around 15 submarine cables, followed by the upcoming Firmina submarine cable deployed by Google, which connects Brazil with Argentina, Uruguay, and the US, which will be operational in 2023.

Further telecom operators such as Carlo Brazil, Vivo (Telefonica Brazil), TIM Brasil, Algar Telecom, Brisanet Telecommunications, and Sercomtel are involved in the deployment of the 5G network services across the country. Additionally, various industries are installing 5G network services in their business operations to automate services, communication reliability, and remote monitoring. Concerning 5G connectivity, according to KPMG Brazil, around 56% of companies included 5G in their strategic agendas.



Key Highlights

As the demand for colocation services in the country is increasing, some Brazilian-based companies are moving into providing colocation services. For instance, TIVIT, a Brazilian-based IT services company, is developing its subsidiary, Takoda, which focuses on colocation services. TIVIT focuses on cloud, digital services, and SaaS services.

The Brazil data center market is witnessing an increase in the deployment of edge data centers across the country to reduce latency and provide last-mile connectivity. For instance, V.tal, a Brazilian fiber firm part of telecom firm GlobeNet, is planning to develop an edge data center facility in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Regarding sustainable energy procurement, hydropower, solar photovoltaic, wind energy, and biomass are the major renewable energy sources available in the country. According to EIA, the country is the largest hydropower generator in South America and the second largest hydropower producer by installed capacity across the world.

In Brazil, government entities and private organizations are collaborating to improve the digital skill force in the country. The Employment and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy (SEPEC/ME), Special Secretary for Productivity, Brazilian Industrial Development Agency (ABDI), and Microsoft develop the "School of Worker 4.0."It is an e-learning platform nationwide to freely provide digital skill training to around 5.5 million job seekers by 2023.

In terms of the adoption of AI, IBM's cloud facility in Brazil uses artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud services to provide its customer with high reliability, security, and creation & control of new business models to accelerate the country's digital transformation.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Brazil colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Brazil by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Brazil data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Brazil

Facilities Covered (Existing): 51

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 22

Coverage: 8 States

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Brazil

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Brazil's market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

