Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Report 2023: Rising Implementation of Cloud-Based and Software-Defined Networking Bolsters Sector

The publisher forecasts the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market size to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2022 to USD 2.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during the forecast period.

Major factors expected to drive the growth of the intent-based networking market include surge in human error rates in manual systems causing network downtime, rising implementation of software-defined networking, and growing need for efficient connectivity network to handle increasing traffic. However, lack of awareness among network administrators and availability of open-source automation tools are factors that hinder the growth of the intent-based networking market.

Based on deployment type, the cloud segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Based on deployment type, the intent-based networking market is divided into the cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for investing in cloud across various developed economies, such as the US, China, the UK, Australia, and Canada is anticipated to drive the demand for cloud deployment type in the intent-based networking the market. North America is the largest investor of cloud services allowing organizations to adopt the cloud deployment type in the North American companies.

Based on vertical, the IT and telecom segment to lead the market during the forecast period

Based on vertical, the intent-based networking market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, and other verticals (hospitality, energy & utilities, education, transportation & logistics, and government). Among these verticals, the IT and telecom segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. An intent-based IT environment can also include the automation of day-to-day tasks, for example, provisioning virtual machines or distributing workloads in real-time. The configuration and management of large networks and data centers have become more complex in recent years. Data centers have numerous compute, storage, and network devices. As a result, data centers face complexities in the configuration and management of these multi-vendor devices. As workers and consumers shifted their labor, recreation, communications, and shopping patterns to persistent routines, the resulting stress on the telecommunications network was profound, thus driving the demand for IBN in the IT & telecom vertical.

Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) intent-based networking market is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the significant adoption of advanced technologies, proliferation of connected devices, continuous enhancement of network connectivity, and government initiatives for networking technologies. Asia Pacific is one of the biggest markets for connected devices. The presence of IBN vendors, such as Huawei and Wipro, in Asia Pacific is one of the factors driving the growth of the intent-based networking market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Automation in Network Architecture

Rising Implementation of Cloud-Based and Software-Defined Networking

Growing Need for Efficient Connectivity Network to Handle Increasing Traffic

Growing Number of Devices on Network

Surge in Human Error Rates in Manual Systems Causing Network Downtime

Restraints

Lack of Awareness Among Network Administrators

Availability of Open-Source Automation Tools

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Software-Defined Networking

Transformation Through Ai in Telecom and Businesses

Rising Investments in R&D and Emerging Automation Solutions

Increasing Number of Startups Offering Network Automation Solutions

Challenges

Rising Threats and Vulnerabilities in Networking

Increasing Complexities in Network Operation

Rising Security Issues

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 213 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.9% Regions Covered Global

