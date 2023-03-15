High Bar Brands expands sales team with two new Territory Managers

OWATONNA, Minn., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Bar Brands is proud to announce the addition of two new Territory Managers to its sales team: Doug Eitel and Ryan Fleischhacker.

With a passion for sales and a dedication to providing customers with high-quality products, both Eitel and Fleischhacker are excited to join the High Bar Brands family.

Eitel, the new Northern Territory Manager, will support Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and the Dakotas. The Denver native has spent his entire career in various sales positions in the transportation industry.

"I love the industry and making new friends/customers,” Eitel said. “I look forward to growing sales and keeping the manufacturing department very busy."

Fleischhacker, whose Upper Midwest territory includes Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois, has a background in law enforcement and a passion for the outdoors.

"My father works in the industry and introduced me to High Bar Brands,” Fleischhacker said. “I was interested immediately when I saw the high level of marketing and quality products. I see how quickly High Bar Brands is growing and I am excited to be a part of that."

Eitel and Fleischhacker bring a passion for learning about the business and helping customers, which is essential to this role.

“Our department continues to grow as we support our go-to-market strategy, and these two are perfect additions to our team,” HBB VP of Sales and Business Development Derek Quys said.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. Following the acquisition of Viking Sales, these three iconic suppliers have provided HBB with proven processes and a customer-centric approach. That connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies catapulted by a robust distribution network. We pride ourselves on delivering our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

Attachments