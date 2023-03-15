Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Size/Share Estimated to be Worth USD 5,172.60 Million by 2032, at 10.8% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Automated Liquid Handling Workstation, Reagents & Consumables); By Application (Drug Discovery, Biotechnology); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global automated liquid handling technologies market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 1,864.10 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 5,172.60 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of around 10.8% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Automated Liquid Handling Technologies? How Big is Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Liquid handling means transferring liquids from one container to another. This can be done manually, semi-automatically, or fully automatically with automated liquid handling systems. The rapidly rising demand for automated liquid handling technologies market can be attributed to the global expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, especially in the R&D sector, the growth of life science research, and favorable funding scenarios in all sectors.

The introduction of novel automated liquid handling workstations for non-contact dispensing is anticipated to drive the market. Over the years, contact dispensing gained wide acceptance due to its reliability, simplicity, and low cost.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Agilent Technologies

Analytik Jena AG

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Autogen Inc.

Biotek Instruments Inc

Corning Incorporated

Danaher

Eppendorf AG

Formulatrix

Gilson Inc.

Hamliton Company

Hudson Robotics

Labcyte Inc.

Lonza

Mettler Toledo

PerkinElmer Inc.

Qiagen

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key factors driving market growth

Effective handling for assays of large quantities to push the market

In such life-threatening circumstances preserving samples and reducing the risk of contamination is important. The automated liquid handling technologies market size is expanding due to effective handling for assays of large quantities, making it the ultimate laboratory assistant. PIPETMAX solution is suitable for numerous applications such as cell-based assays and qPCR. It also requires a small footprint and comes with validated, pre-developed protocols.

Manufacturers have devised workstations based on different technologies to dispense the droplet from the dispensing tool by overcoming surface adhesion. These technologies include ultrasound, piezoelectric, and solenoid. Automated liquid handling technologies market sales are soaring as miniaturized platforms are being developed for highly precise liquid handling for different processes such as plate washing, bulk dispensing, and liquid transfer.

Recent trends influencing the market

The capability of internet connectivity to interact with handlers remotely to drive the market

The adoption of artificial intelligence in automated liquid handling to control various stages of the procedure and exploit the capability of internet connectivity to interact with handlers remotely has further offered lucrative opportunities during the study period.

By depending on machine learning, the software will offer high levels of error controlling and adapt the activity of instruments to new situations, such as reacting to a defect in a disposable tip or compensating for the blockage of the nozzle, which might happen during the handling of samples.

Segmentation assessment

The automated liquid handling technologies workstations segment accounted for the highest revenue share

Based on product, the automated liquid handling technologies workstations segment accounted for the highest revenue share. Automated liquid handling technologies market demand is on the rise as there is a rise in the adoption of automated workstations, as many biopharma companies have a keen eye for developing drugs for diseases that are incurable. In addition, automated workstations are segmented into assembly and types where their applications complement the growth of the market.

Drug and discovery & ADME- Tox segment is expected to spearhead the market growth

Based on application, drug, and discovery & ADME- Tox segment is expected to spearhead the market growth. Automated liquid handling technologies market trends include rising demand from the pharma and biotech industries. The growing demand for these applications is because it avoids friction between various chemicals and drugs when performing any clinical development. In addition, the increasing need to adopt automated technologies is the possibility of integrating several types of liquid handlers, incubators, and stackers to increase efficiency with accuracy.

Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 5,172.60 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 2,061.88 Million Expected CAGR Growth 10.8% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Agilent Technologies, Analytik Jena AG, Aurora Biomed, Inc., Autogen, Inc., Biotek Instruments, Inc, Corning Incorporated, Danaher, Eppendorf AG, Formulatrix, Gilson, Inc., Hamliton Company, Hudson Robotics, Labcyte Inc., Lonza, Mettler Toledo, PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Growing demand for R&D in the healthcare sector to propel the North American market

North America held the largest automated liquid handling technologies market share due to initiatives taken by governments across the countries. In addition, the growing demand for research and development in the healthcare sector and the huge presence of trained professionals in the sector are expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the second largest region for the market on account of growing awareness and benefits related to ALH, huge investment in the infrastructure of the healthcare sector, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases.

Browse the Detail Report “Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Automated Liquid Handling Workstation, Reagents & Consumables); By Application (Drug Discovery, Biotechnology); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automated-liquid-handling-technologies-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Agilent Technologies announced a collaboration with METTLER TOLEDO, which allows the seamless transfer of samples and prepares samples prone to error.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the automated liquid handling technologies market report based on product, application, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Automated Workstations By Assembly Standalone workstations Integrated workstations By Type Multipurpose workstation Pipetting workstation Specialized Liquid Handler Workstation Module Reagents & consumables Reagents Accessories



By Application Outlook

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing

By End Use Outlook

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

