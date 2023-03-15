New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Superfoods Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282394/?utm_source=GNW

The global superfoods market grew from $177 billion in 2022 to $190.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The superfoods market is expected to grow to $256.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The superfoods market consists of sales of food items that have high levels of specific nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamins, or minerals and extra health benefits.The different types of superfoods included are fruits, vegetables, herbs and roots, meat, grains and seeds, and others.



Superfoods offer high nutritional benefits for minimal calories and help in personal health and wellness or preventing disease and sickness. Superfoods are combined with a well-balanced diet to promote heart health, weight loss, improve energy levels and even reduce the effects of aging.



North America was the largest region in the superfoods market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The main superfoods product types are fruits, vegetables, grains, seeds, herbs, roots, meat, and other products.Fruits have high fiber and vitamin content, such as apples, avocados, berries, grapes, kiwi, and others.



The different applications of superfoods include bakery and confectionery, beverages, supplements, convenience/ready-to-eat foods and other applications, which are distributed through channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, online channels, traditional grocery stores, convenience stores, and other distribution channels.



The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is significantly driving the growth of the superfoods market.Superfoods have high vitamin and mineral content which boosts the immune system and keeps the body healthy.



According to the International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) 2020 food and health survey, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 43% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2020, up 38% from 2019.Also, 54% of all consumers cared more about the healthfulness of their food and beverage choices in 2020 than they did in 2010.



Hence, the increasing number of health-conscious people is expected to propel the growth of the superfoods market in the forecast period.



Personalization in superfoods is a key trend gaining popularity in the superfoods market.Companies are focusing on offering personalized and tailored nutritional superfoods to consumers.



For instance, in April 2020, Swiss food company, Nestlé launched a healthy, customizable superfood drink that enables people to personalize healthy superfood drinks, consisting of a digitally connected Q-cup machine and superfood sachets at home or in the office.The superfood sachets are made from ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, roots, and microalgae.



Consumers can use a smartphone-based application to personalize drink temperature, explore recipe combinations, access nutritional information, and interact with and share recipes with friends.



In 2020, Cambridge Commodities (CC), a US-based global ingredient supplier, acquired the ingredient business of Ultimate Superfoods for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition allows Ultimate Superfoods to enlarge its stock holdings from raw and organic superfoods to vegan and dairy proteins, natural extracts, and fruit and vegetable powders.



Ultimate Superfoods is a US-based organic superfoods ingredient company.



The countries covered in the superfoods market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



