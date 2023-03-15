Field Trip Health & Wellness to Close Clinics in 5 Locations

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (TSX-V: FTHW) ("Field Trip" or the “Company”) today announced that, in an effort to reduce expenditures and preserve capital, it will be closing the Field Trip Health Centres located in Chicago, Washington DC, Seattle, San Diego and Fredericton. The anticipated last day of operation for each of these locations will be on or around April 15, 2023.



Clients in each of these locations will be receiving notice of clinic closures which will include, among other things, information on finding alternative care providers, how to access their medical records and other information required by applicable laws and regulations.

The Independent Committee (the "IC") of the board of directors of the Company that was formed in December 2022 to assess strategic options for the Company, along with the IC’s financial and legal advisors, continue to review the Company's operations and investigate alternate courses of actions including, but not limited to, further cost reductions, restructuring, the potential sublease or closure of clinic locations and settlement of lease obligations (the "Strategic Review"). The Company does not intend to comment further on the Strategic Review, unless and until the Board has approved a specific course of action or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

About Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.

With a large global community of psychedelic-interested people, proprietary psychedelic therapies that generate transformative results for people in the treatment of mental health conditions and a brand and share of voice that is reaching millions of people, Field Trip is a center of gravity for the psychedelic renaissance.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the Company and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to the Company, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

