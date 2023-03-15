Cell Dissociation Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Focus on Cell-Based Therapeutics Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Dissociation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Cell Detachment, Tissue Dissociation), By Product (Enzymatic Dissociation), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell dissociation market size is expected to reach USD 863.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.55% of the overall revenue.

The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, coupled with the increasing focus on cell-based therapeutics, is boosting market growth. In addition, growing funding for cell-based research and increasing use of automated instruments are the key factors driving the industry. With the growing applications of patient-derived cells as a model system for research, the necessity for high-quality cell material is constantly developing.

The capability to extract individual cells from tissues is presently a bottleneck for cell-based diagnostic technologies and remains vital in the areas of tissue engineering, emerging diagnostic methods, cancer research, and personalized medicine approaches.



Key challenges comprise the quality and yield or the purity and integrity of cells as well as reproducibility and throughput. To overcome these limitations, researchers from Institut fur Politikwissenschaft are developing a mechanical tissue dissociation system based on counter-rotating rows of grinding teeth integrated into a standard 50 ml centrifuge tube.

The development of treatment methods has induced great opportunities. Stem cells have considerable potential to become one of the most significant aspects of medicine. In addition to the fact that they play a huge role in developing restorative therapy, their study also divulges additional information about the complex events that happen during human development.

Moreover, there is a growing interest in improving stem cell culture, not only because cell culture is extensively used in basic research for studying stem cell biology but also due to the potential therapeutic applications of cultured stem cells. Dissociation plays an important role in various research and therapeutic applications, including drug discovery, development, and cell therapy.



Furthermore, increasing clinical trials, FDA approvals, and strategic initiatives, such as collaborations by major players, are boosting industry growth.

For instance, in October 2021, RHEACELL, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany, focused on the clinical development of innovative stem cell therapeutics, received national approval under the German Medicinal Products Act for its cell therapy product AMESANAR. In February 2023, IASO Biotherapeutics received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation and Fast Track designation from USFDA for its IND BCMA CAR-T CT103A for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Stringent regulations for raw materials and ethical issues concerning animal-derived products might hamper the industry's growth to a certain extent.



Cell Dissociation Market Report Highlights

The enzymatic dissociation product segment accounted for the highest share in 2022 due to increased requirements and the importance of enzymatic dissociation products for pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, which, in turn, is likely to boost the adoption and anticipate the segment growth

The tissue dissociation type segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the increased R&D activities and high prevalence of chronic disorders

The biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies end-user segment led the industry in 2022 owing to growth in clinical trials of cell-based therapeutics, FDA approvals, and research on cell & gene therapy

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

This is owing to the rising demand for novel therapeutics and rapid infrastructural development

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $310.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $863.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global



