Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Global Market Report 2023

The global modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market grew from $3.56 billion in 2022 to $3.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is expected to grow to $5.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market consists of sales of online or double-conversion uninterruptible power supply (UPS), line-interactive uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and off-line or standby uninterruptible power supply (UPS).



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is a device where each module in modular UPS is embedded with hardware and software required for autonomous operation.In modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) each module is provided with critical components and thereby eliminating the weak points.



Through decentralized static bypass switches and controls, modular UPS systems eliminate single points of failure.



North America was the largest region in the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) are online or double-conversion, line-interactive and off-line or standby.Modular online or double conversion UPS systems provide continuous power to critical loads by sorting and transferring incoming utility power to DC power, which is then converted to a perfect AC output from the inverter.



The power capacities in modular UPS systems vary from 0-50kVA, 51-100kVA, 101-300kVA, and 301-and above kVA. These systems are implemented in various verticals such as data centers, industries, telecommunications, commercial, BFSI, government and others.



An increasing number of data centers is contributing to the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market growth.The upcoming and existing data centers are being provided with modular UPS systems to attain higher standardization, greater flexibility, and expandability.



Data centers are also being assisted with modular UPSs for ensuring continuous and reliable power supply and support of the systems during power outrage.For instance, in 2020, Amazon bought 100 acres in Virginia, the USA to build data centers, Iron Mountain is constructing three buildings in 40 acres near Phoenix, USA.



According to a survey conducted by Turner & Townsend, in 2020, 85% of the survey respondents believed that data construction demand in 2021 will be more than it was in 2020. Therefore, the increasing number of data centers is expected to propel the growth of the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market.



The modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) manufacturers are developing innovative products to meet the future infrastructure development trend and demand from modular data centers.For instance, in January 2021, Huawei, a China-based provider of information and communication technology (ICT) and smart devices launched next-generation of large- and medium-sized UPS5000-H series products which are part of the ultra-high density UPS series.



The modular UPS has a high-capacity configuration of a 1Mmega watt power cabinet with the installation of 10 modular UPS 100KW@ 3U in one cabinet.



In March 2021, Eaton Corporation PLC., an Ireland-based company involved in offering power management systems acquired Tripp Lite for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition by Eaton Corporation PLC. is focused on expanding its product offering and business presence in computing and distributed IT portfolio, and single-phase UPS sector. Tripp Lite is a US-based provider of power quality products and connectivity solutions including single-phase uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors, and enclosures for data centers.



The countries covered in the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market research report delivers a complete perspective of the current and future scenario of the industry.

