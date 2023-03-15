Taylor Hospitality Announces the Opening of the Hermitage Taphouse

West Virginia, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of planning and renovations, Taylor Hospitality is pleased to announce the opening of the Hermitage Taphouse set for Thursday, March 16, 2023. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and experience the anticipated opening of the Taphouse firsthand. The doors will open at 3:00 p.m. at 203 Virginia Avenue in Petersburg, West Virginia. Stop by to grab a bite to eat, drink, and relax while experiencing this new restaurant addition to Petersburg.

The Taphouse will feature a creative upscale-casual menu sourced with fresh, local ingredients. Guests will be treated to a twist on Appalachian-American fare, perfect for a casual lunch or dinner in Petersburg, West Virginia. The Taphouse’s menu will include burgers, handhelds, steaks, seafood, and desserts in a made from scratch kitchen.

In addition, The Taphouse serves a robust selection of West Virginia’s finest craft beer. Unwind after a long day’s work at its fully stocked bar offering craft cocktails and a variety of wines.

With its vibrant and lively atmosphere, this gathering place will be a great place for friends and families to catch up over a meal, enjoy some outdoor fun, and listen to local live music. The outdoor area includes a covered patio and a green space with fire pits and yard games. The Hermitage Inn also offers meeting and event spaces that can be rented.

“Carla and I are extremely excited to announce the opening of the much anticipated Taphouse,” stated Jason Kaposy, owner of the Hermitage Inn and Taphouse. “We can’t wait for you to indulge in all we have to offer. You are going to love the atmosphere, food and drinks, and the service you will receive as you dine.”

“It’s taken a lot of hard work and dedication to get the Taphouse cooking. Bringing back a historic building and turning it into something new and improved is what we love to do,” said Gregory Krepps, Director of Hospitality for Taylor Hospitality. “We are looking forward to sharing the highest quality of food, drinks, and service with you.“

In the heart of downtown Petersburg, The Hermitage Inn & Taphouse is one of the oldest properties in the area and has been transformed into a stunning boutique hotel with comfortable and modern rooms and a one-of-a-kind restaurant featuring a variety of West Virginia beers and American cuisine.

Based in Waynesboro, VA, Taylor Hospitality, an Up To Par Management company, is a proven hospitality management and consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience successfully operating hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars. Taylor Hospitality manages 6 other properties in West Virginia.

To check out the The Hermitage Inn & Taphouse menu visit https://hermitageinnwv.com/taphouse/.

