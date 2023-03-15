Clay Town Center Welcomes Townhome and Apartment Communities to Development

MIDDLEBURG, Fla., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clay Town Center is excited to announce the construction of residential community Branan Field Village, developed by the nation's largest homebuilder, D.R. Horton, Inc.

Located adjacent to Clay Town Center, plans for Branan Field Village include an entrance road at Old Jennings Road, providing convenient access to the townhome community.

"Clay County is growing quickly, and this new townhome community provides much needed housing opportunities for our new and existing residents," said Rick Friedman of Paradigm Development Partners, the developer of Clay Town Center. "We're thrilled to welcome the professional, experienced builders at D.R. Horton to the neighborhood."

D.R. Horton's North Florida Land Manager, Bob Porter, stated, "We're looking forward to working with Paradigm Development Partners again, where we know our community's new homeowners will reap the benefits of living near a well-designed town center."

The residential development plans include two separate townhome communities to serve the growing population of Clay County. Branan Field Village is expected to consist of 140 two- and three-bedroom townhomes, each featuring garages.

"Townhomes have been extremely popular," said Lauren Eastman, Sales Manager for D.R. Horton North Florida. "As home prices have risen dramatically over the past few years, demand for townhomes from first-time homebuyers and those seeking a more affordable option has increased. New townhomes offer up-to-date features and help with peace of mind."

Ascend Branan Field Village, the second community within Branan Field Village, is expected to include 300 residential apartments, with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The development plans feature a clubhouse, fitness center, cybercafe, parcel lockers, business lounge, saltwater pool, bark park and spa, EV charging stations and detached garages. This is the first development in Clay County for DHI Communities, an affiliate of D.R. Horton.

According to DHI Communities Vice President Jeremy Moss, "Ascend Branan Field Village is the perfect location for DHI Communities to enter the Clay County market. The community's proximity to major employment, shopping centers and the area's most desirable schools, along with its walkability to nearby retail and restaurants, make Ascend Branan Field Village a premier place for our residents to call home."

Development of Branan Field Village is underway, with sales expected to begin in the summer of 2024.

To learn more about D.R. Horton and DHI Communities, please visit http://www.drhorton.com and www.dhicommunities.com.

Contact Information:

Rick Friedman

Vice President & Treasurer

rick@paradigmdevelopment.com

904-788-3085



