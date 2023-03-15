Bubblr Inc. Announces Signing of Crowdfunding Contracts With WeFunder and Crowdcheck for 2023 Strategy

NEW YORK, NY, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Bubblr Inc. (OTC PINK: BBLR), an ethical technology company focused on the development of an Ethical Web Open-Source platform for the advancement of a better Internet; today announce the signing of two contracts with WeFunder for a significant crowdfunding exercise.

Additionally, the Company signed a contract with Crowdcheak (a legal firm that specialises in SEC filing for listed companies looking to raise funds through crowdfunding exercises) on February 2nd 2023.

Bubblr CEO Steve Morris stated, "This is a key milestone on the execution of our new strategy for 2023. Bubblr had over 500 small investors prior to our list on OTC, so we know our proposition is extremely attractive to retail investors."

"I am absolutely delighted to be working with WeFunder for our crowdfunding campaigns. Not only have we signed up to use the WeFunder platform, but we were also lucky enough to be offered the opportunity to sign a separate contract with them to conduct the accompanying marketing exercise. Wefunder is a leading crowdfunding platform in the world and a proudly B-Corp-certified entity whose values we completely share."

We plan to launch the "Test The Waters" campaign before the end of March, which leaves us with a significant amount of work to complete in a limited timeframe. As such, we need to work diligently to ensure that we are adequately prepared for the campaign launch.

"The signing with Crowdcheck at the beginning of the month was also critical. Crowdcheck was highly recommended by WeFunder, and they have already proved to be extremely effective and efficient in preparing our SEC submissions, currently on schedule for the first week in March.”

Our new strategy for 2023 is gaining momentum, and we're moving quickly towards our goals. Just two days ago, we submitted our application to uplist to OTCQB, which is a significant step forward. I'm thrilled by the progress our team has made and the speed at which we're achieving our objectives.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company that is on a mission to fix a broken internet. It is building an open-source Ethical Web platform that is the technological manifestation of its very valuable granted patents. This platform will make available open-source app templates for licensees to build their own community apps or integrate our software with any existing apps.

