OLogic extols high-density power modules to drive today’s robotic revolution

ANDOVER, Mass., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation, the leader in high‑performance power modules, interviews OLogic, a full-service robotics design and development group, on the Vicor Powering Innovation podcast. OLogic helps design a wide variety of robotics and consumer products, as well as commercial electronic devices. Located in the Silicon Valley area, they are the premier robotics design consultants, helping world-class brands and many of today’s most innovative robotic start-up companies accelerate time-to-market.



Podcast host, Robert Gendron, Vicor Corporate Vice President of Product Development, talks with Ted Larson, CEO of OLogic, to learn more about how the one-stop shop design and engineering company is spinning ideas into robotic products, with a particular focus on building mobile robots.

Larson shares how OLogic got started. “Hasbro became our first consulting customer,” said Larson reflecting on OLogic’s early days. “We worked on many, many projects for them over the years. And then we branched out into other consumer electronic and toy types, which eventually led to larger and larger robots… and now a lot of mobile robots.”

“OLogic is a real innovator in their space, providing a tremendous service for companies that have creative new ideas to bring to market,” said Gendron. “Ted explains how power density and state-of-the-art power conversion technology has simplified how he builds his power systems. OLogic’s expertise is really bringing one-time science fiction concepts into reality.”

The Vicor Powering Innovation podcast is available with new episodes released monthly. Listeners can expect to learn about today’s toughest power challenges, new ideas in electrification, creative power architectures and real-life power design challenges.

The Vicor Powering Innovation podcast is available to download from all major podcast providers, including Spotify, Apple Music and Google Podcasts.

About Vicor

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

www.vicorpower.com

About OLogic

OLogic is Silicon Valley's premier consultancy with a focus on robotics and consumer electronics. With a cross-disciplinary team of electrical, software, and mechanical engineers, plus industrial design services, OLogic has domain expertise in every stage of product development from initial concept through working with contract manufacturers to create a product at scale.

Composed of a team designers and engineers with a passion for development and new ideas, OLogic delivers expertise in the areas of electronics design, embedded software, mechanical and industrial design, and low-cost design for manufacturing solutions.

For further information:

Vicor

Steve Germino

Vicor Corporation

978 749-8243

sgermino@vicr.com