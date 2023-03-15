Tabnine to Present on Generative AI for Software Development at Major Upcoming Industry Events

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabnine , the creators of the industry’s first AI-powered assistant for developers, today announced two upcoming virtual speaking appearances from Tabnine executives. CTO Eran Yahav will speak at Nvidia GTC 2023 , taking place March 20-23, and Vice President of Ecosystem Brandon Jung will present at Google Data Cloud & AI Summit 2023 , taking place Wednesday, March 29.



At Nvidia GTC, Yahav will expand on the opportunities and challenges surrounding the rising use of AI for software development, and how developers can train and optimize custom models. At Google Data Cloud & AI Summit, Jung will demystify generative AI, sharing how developers are using Tabnine and Google Cloud to code with more speed and security while joined by customer CI&T to expand on their real-life use case and experience.

This follows Tabnine’s announcement earlier this week that it has extended its partnership with Google Cloud to power the future of AI for the software development lifecycle and further advance generative AI. Tabnine also joined Google Cloud’s newly-launched Built with Google Cloud AI initiative , recognizing select partners who are utilizing Google Cloud’s AI capabilities in new and helpful ways.

Tabnine Sessions At-A-Glance

Nvidia GTC

What: “AI for Software Development”

Who: Eran Yahav, CTO, Tabnine

When: Wednesday, March 22 at 9 a.m. EDT

How: Register for the free virtual here

Session Description

Recent years have seen an explosion in the use of AI for software development. Yahav will describe some of the opportunities and challenges in using large language models (LLMs) to make development teams more productive. He will also discuss different trade-offs in Code LLMs, including code-native models, the choice of appropriate tokenizers, and how models can be optimized. Attendees will leave knowing best practices for using LLM-based tools and training custom models to unlock the wealth of information in their code base.

Google Data Cloud & AI Summit

What: “How Developers Are Using Generative AI to Code With More Speed and Security, Leveraging Tabnine and Google Cloud”

Who: Brandon Jung, VP of Ecosystem at Tabnine and Luis Ribeiro, Head Of Engineering, Digital Solutions at CI&T

When: Wednesday, March 29 at 1 p.m. EDT

How: Register for the free event here

Session Description

“Generative AI'' is the latest buzz in the tech industry and its potential benefits seem endless. Join us for a session with Tabine and CI&T as we discuss what Generative AI is and why leveraging it for your developers is the ideal place to start. We will then dive in with CI&T, who has deployed Generative AI for their developers, as we discuss some of the benefits they’ve seen since launch.

