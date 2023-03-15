Cellulose Nanocrystals Market Size Worth $315.8 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 19.0%: AMR

Portland, OR, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cellulose nanocrystals market was estimated at $55.7 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $315.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/37311

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $55.7 Million Market Size in 2031 $315.8 Million CAGR 19.0% No. of Pages in Report 403 Segments Covered Source Type, Application, and Region Drivers Rising population Advancements in technology The emergence of the cosmetics and skin care industries Well-established pharmaceutical industry Opportunities Formulation of various skincare and personal care products including liquid foundation, creams, makeup removal products, and others Cellulose nanocrystals successfully address issues with post-makeup skin cleansing Restraints Dearth of technical expertise and high production cost of cellulose nanocrystals

Accessibility of specific alternatives to cellulose nanocrystals such as carboxymethyl cellulose, kappa-carrageenan, and others





Covid-19 Scenario:

The cellulose nanocrystals market experienced a modestly negative impact during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers prioritized purchasing personal hygiene products, medications, and face masks on e-commerce platforms. However, the market remained stable overall.

One area where there was an increase in demand for cellulose nanocrystals was in the production of biodegradable, renewable, and non-toxic membranes for aerosol filtration, providing an environmental solution to the pandemic. Furthermore, as COVID-19 cases declined in the fourth quarter of 2020, there was a rise in demand for personal care, hygiene, and consumer goods, which also contributed to the market's stability.

The health benefits of cellulose nanocrystals have also led to increased consumption of nutritional syrup, vitamin D tablets, and capsules during the pandemic. Many of these products utilize cellulose nanocrystals in their production, which has expanded the market for these materials.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global cellulose nanocrystals market based on source type, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Procure Complete Report (403 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3JGmi6X

By source type, the wood segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around two-fifths of the global cellulose nanocrystals market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 19.4% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in straw, cotton, and others.

By application, the biomedical segment contributed to more than one-third of the global cellulose nanocrystals market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 19.5% throughout the forecast period. The pulp and paper, food and beverages, cosmetics and others segments are also discussed in the report.

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-fifths of the global cellulose nanocrystals market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.4% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global cellulose nanocrystals market report include Blue Goose Refineries, Sappi, innotech alberta, Melodea Ltd, CelluForce, Nanocrystacell, CelluComp, Anomera, Inc., GranBio, and Kruger Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cellulose-nanocrystals-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com