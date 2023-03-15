New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248537/?utm_source=GNW

The global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market grew from $3.54 billion in 2022 to $3.88 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market is expected to grow to $5.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market consists of sales of argon fluoride (ArF) Immersion photoresist, krypton fluoride (KrF) photoresist, and other photoresist & photoresist ancillaries.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A photoresist is a natural polymer that improves its biochemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet light.Photoresist ancillary materials are used simultaneously with photoresists such as anti-reflective coatings, developers, photoresist strippers, and edge bead removers.



Photoresist & photoresist ancillaries are used in wiring configuration in multi-layered semiconductors for manufacturing laptops, music players, mobile phones, servers, and household machines among others.



APAC was the largest region in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



The regions covered in the photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of photoresist and photoresist ancillaries are ArF immersion, KrF, ArF Dry, g- and i-line.ArF immersion uses the wavelengths for patterning critical layers during IC production and for multi-patterning applications that support the advanced semiconductor production nodes.



The different type of ancillaries includes anti-reflective coatings, remover, developer, others and is used in semiconductors and ICS, LCDs, printed circuit boards, others.



The growing semiconductor sector is expected to propel the growth of the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market in the coming years.Semiconductors, also known as integrated circuits (ICs) or microchips, are produced from pure elements such as silicon or germanium, as well as compounds like gallium arsenide.



Semiconductors are a vital component of electronic equipment, allowing for advancements in communications, computers, healthcare, defense systems, transportation, clean energy, and a variety of other fields.In the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and integrated chips, photoresists are being used to identify the circuit elements in the chip or PCB.



According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), global semiconductor industry revenues in May 2021 totaled $43.6 billion, up 26.2% from $34.6 billion in May 2020 and 4.1% higher than $41.9 billion in April 2021. Therefore, the growing semiconductor sector drives the growth of the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



The expansion of production facilities is a key trend gaining popularity in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.Major companies operating in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries sector are focused on building new production facilities to meet the increased demand and strengthen their position in the industry.



For instance, in December 2020, SK Materials, a South Korea-based Industrial gases company has opened a new production facility to develop and promote localized production of semiconductor raw materials such as photoresist and hard masks. The main objective of the company is to generate 50,000 gallons of photoresist per year from 2022.



In February 2020, SK Materials, a South Korea-based industrial gases company acquired Kumho Petrochemical’s photoresist business for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, SK Materials plans to set up a separate subsidiary to develop photoresist technology.



Kumho Petrochemical is a South Korea-based Manufacturer of photoresist materials.



The countries covered in the photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market statistics, including photoresist & photoresist ancillaries industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market share, detailed photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the photoresist & photoresist ancillaries industry. This photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

