QuisLex COO Sirisha Gummaregula to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, is proud to announce company chief operating officer Sirisha Gummaregula will be recognized this month with a lifetime achievement award as part of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards. The awards recognize innovation in the legal technology sector and those working on precedent-setting, game-changing projects and initiatives in the U.S.



The 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award acknowledges career achievement and leadership in moving the legal technology profession forward through innovation. Gummaregula was selected for the award for her innovative tech-driven approach to changing the way legal services are delivered and for her numerous outside-the-box solutions for clients’ most pressing business issues.

Gummaregula has been advising boards of directors, corporate legal departments and law firms on a variety of strategic matters for more than 20 years. As QuisLex’s COO, she heads up teams of data analysts, Six Sigma black belts, process experts, statisticians, legal technologists and attorneys to design and implement tech-enabled and process-based solutions to solve her clients’ most pressing issues in litigation, corporate compliance and legal spend. Gummaregula specializes in using a data-driven, silo-busting approach in devising bespoke solutions for clients and has helped them achieve significant savings across various industries. Before joining QuisLex, she was the assistant general counsel and corporate secretary for Quest Diagnostics, where she was responsible for all corporate legal matters and Six Sigma, and spent nine years at Shearman & Sterling, where she advised clients on M&A and corporate finance transactions.

Gummaregula was named to the ABA Legal Technology Resource Center’s distinguished Women of Legal Tech list of 2020, was selected by Corporate Counsel as an honoree in the 2020 Women, Influence & Power in Law Awards in the Leadership Awards: Innovative Leadership category and was also named a 2015 Litigation Trailblazer by the National Law Journal. Gummaregula is a lawyer by training, graduating from the University of Madras and Northwestern University School of Law.

“Through her drive, ability and character, Sirisha has become one of the legal technology sector’s undisputed leaders,” shares QuisLex senior vice president of strategy and client services Joseph Polizzotto. “Happily for us at QuisLex, we get to experience her inspired leadership on a daily basis. This is a truly deserved recognition.”

Gummaregula will receive the award when the Leaders in Tech Law Awards are presented March 20 at Legalweek New York 2023.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

Media Contacts

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for QuisLex

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d870895-86ec-40cb-a6b9-ccb10362e01f