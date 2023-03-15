Epirubicin Market Size to Reach USD 286.71 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the epirubicin market will grow from USD 200.84 million in 2022 and reach USD 286.71 million by 2030. Epirubicin limits the growth of cancer cells and is thus used during chemotherapy procedures. Epirubicin is one of the preferred treatments provided to cancer patients due to its efficacy.



Key Insight of the Epirubicin Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the epirubicin market. Key factors favouring the growth of the epirubicin market in North America include the rise in the burden of cancer among the local population, with around 1.8 thousand cases alone in 2020. Breast and lung cancer are two of the most prominent cancer types in the region. Regional agencies are investing hugely in biomedical research, especially for cancer treatment. The U.S. has always been at the forefront of providing research and development facilities to drug production companies.



The 100mg/vial segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The dosage segment is divided into 10mg/vial, 50mg/vial, 100mg/vial and 200mg/vial. The 100mg/vial segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. 100/mg vial is found to be efficient during the treatment of breast and lung cancer. Also, the 100/mg vial is usually administered by healthcare professionals.



The anthracyclines segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The product segment is divided into chromomycins, anthracyclines and others. The anthracyclines segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Anthracycline is an antibiotic made from specific strains of Streptomyces bacteria. Numerous cancers are treated with anthracyclines. Anthracyclines eliminate cancer cells by damaging their DNA.



The breast cancer segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 45.02% and was valued at USD 90.41 million in 2022.



The application segment includes liver cancer, breast cancer, bladder cancer and others. The breast cancer segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 45.02% and was valued at USD 90.41 million in 2022. Breast cancer affects almost exclusively women, although it can also affect men. Many breast cancers are also discovered on screening mammography, and thus the efficacy of epirubicin can be increased with early treatment procedures.



The online pharmacies segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The distribution channel segment includes hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of people opting for e-commerce deliveries of medicines. The pandemic has shifted consumers' preferences, and many prefer purchasing pharmaceutical products from online stores.



Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.55% 2030 Value Projection USD 286.71 Million Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2019-2020 No. of Pages 230+ Segments Covered Dosage, Product, Applications, Distribution Channel, Regions Epirubicin Market Growth Drivers Increasing breast cancer cases

Advancement in market



In January 2021, a significant player, Hologic Inc., acquired two companies, Biotheranostics and SOMATEX Medical Technology GmbH. With this acquisition, the company has widened its product portfolio for cancer drugs, especially epirubicin.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Improves chances of recovery



Epirubicin has gained prominence in recent years due to its numerous attributes. Epirubicin has been used in the treatment of breast cancer, liver cancer, bladder cancer, etc. Patients undergoing surgery to remove the tumour are treated for breast cancer using epirubicin and other drugs. The drug epirubicin belongs to the anthracycline drug class. It reduces or halts the development of cancer cells within the patient's body. Epirubicin is available as a solution that a healthcare professional injects intravenously in a medical setting along with other chemotherapy drugs. It functions by inhibiting the activity of topoisomerase II, an enzyme involved in the DNA replication of breast cancer cells. Additionally, it generates dangerous molecules called free radicals that harm DNA. As a result, breast cancer cells eventually die, and their proliferation is slowed.



Restraint: Serious side-effects



Epirubicin can leak into nearby tissue where it has been injected and cause severe harm or irritation. Epirubicin may result in serious or life-threatening heart issues. Epirubicin may increase Leukaemia risk, mainly if it is used at high dosages or in combination with other chemotherapy drugs. Further, epirubicin can result in a significant drop in blood cells in the bone marrow. This could result in specific symptoms and raise the patient's risk of getting a major infection or bleeding.



Opportunity: Increasing demand for minimally invasive techniques



Minimally invasive surgery was introduced to treat cancer patients more than two decades ago. Today, even healthcare professionals are keen on utilizing several minimally invasive procedures. Minimally invasive surgery is linked to less discomfort, a shorter stay in the hospital, and fewer problems. Minimally invasive surgery continues to improve, making it more advantageous for people with a wide range of ailments. Advances in surgery have centred on reducing the invasiveness of surgical procedures to the point that some treatments have undergone a dramatic paradigm shift in which doctors no longer physically touch or see the structures on which they operate. Thus, the usage of epirubicin has increased and continues to grow due to the adoption of minimally invasive treatment procedures.



Challenge: Availability of substitutes



There are multiple conventional and modern drugs available which are used for the same purpose as epirubicin. For example, in treating patients with advanced soft-tissue sarcomas, high-dose epirubicin is not a preferred substitute for standard-dose doxorubicin. Thus, the market shares of epirubicin are hindered by the availability of such drugs.



Some of the major players operating in the epirubicin market are:



• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Pfizer Inc

• Salius Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

• Mylan N.V.

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

• Miracalus Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

• Areva Pharmaceuticals

• Hologic Inc.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Dosage:



• 10Mg/Vial

• 50Mg/Vial

• 100Mg/Vial

• 200Mg/Vial



By Product:



• Chromomycins

• Anthracyclines

• Others



By Application:



• Liver Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Bladder Cancer

• Others



By Distribution Channel:



• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



