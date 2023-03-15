Global Environmental Consulting Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Focus on Climate Change Supports Demand for Environment Consulting Services

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Consulting Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Environmental Consulting Services estimated at US$35.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Site Remediation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$21.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water & Waste Management segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Environmental Consulting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 199 Featured) -

AECOM

ANTEA GROUP

Arcadis NV

Bain & Company, Inc.

Bechtel Corporation

Golder Associates Inc.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

John Wood Group PLC

Ramboll Group A/S

SLR Consulting Ltd.

Stantec Inc.

Tetra Tech, Inc.

The ERM International Group Ltd.

WSP Global Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 631 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $35.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Environmental Consulting: An Overview

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

Why Multilateral Approach is Key to Dealing With Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

A Snapshot of the Impact of Pandemic on Clean Technologies Sector

A Strong Rebound in Clean Technologies Brings Good News for Environmental Consulting Services: Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

COVID-19 to Eventually Expedite Uptake of Environmental Consulting Services

Resumption in Commercial Real-Estate Activity to Make Environmental Consulting Services Market Move Forward after COVID-19-Led Brief Hiatus

Commercial Real-Estate Trends Bode Well for Environmental Consulting Services

Opportunities with Return to Work Scenario

Digitalization & Renewed Focus on Efficiency Gives New Lease of Life for Environmental Consulting Services

Competition

Environmental Consulting Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Set to Witness Burgeoning Growth

Factors Driving the Environmental Consultancy Services Market

The Tech Edge for Environmental Consulting Firms

Environment & Sustainability Take Precedence Post-Pandemic

COVID-19 Pushes Sustainability From Just Plans & Strategies to Action: Global Market for Sustainability Technologies (In US$ Billion) Year Market Size (In US$ Billion)

The Global Push for Sustainable Development to Drive Demand for ECS

Sustainability Trends for the Near Future

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Trends to Boost Growth of Environmental Consulting Services

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Climate Change Supports Demand for Environment Consulting Services

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2022

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021 and 2022

World GHG Emissions (in %) by Gas Type: 2022

Managing Risks of Climate Change Drive Investments in High-Quality, Low-Carbon Businesses

COVID-19 Expedites Decarbonization Efforts

Digital Transformation Gains Momentum

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Data Management, Visualization, & Software Integrations Become More Relevant

Evolving Approaches in Field Data Collection and Real-Time Monitoring

UAVs Find Wider Usage in Environmental Consultancy Operations

Global Civil Drone Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

AI Redefines Consulting Services

Potential Role of AI in Reducing Carbon Footprint and Managing Environmental Issues

Digitalized Reporting & Submissions Accelerate the Process

GIS Enabling Environmental Consultancies deliver Greater Efficiencies in Projects

Emphasis on Effective Biodiversity Management Augurs Well

Ongoing Emphasis on EIA to Widen the Addressable Market

Rising Demand for Water and Waste Management Consulting Services

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Increasing Role of Water and Waste Management Consulting Firms

Site Remediation Consulting Services Get Popular

Digital Transformation - The Need of the Hour for ECS Providers for Remediation

Rise in investments in Smart Cities to Drive Demand

Global Market for Smart Cities in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027

With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Ecofriendly Living: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Resource Constraints & Pollution Concerns Confronting Cities Worldwide: Breakdown of Water Consumption Per Capita, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions Per Capita and Waste Volume Per Capita by Geographic Region

Robust Demand for Environmental Consulting Services in Construction & Chemical Industries

Recovery in Construction Sector, Post 2020 Boosts Growth

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdhz3n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment