Hadley & Lyden Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Hadley & Lyden, Inc. (“Hadley & Lyden”) of Winter Park, FL on March 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hadley & Lyden has specialized in transportation insurance since 1950, serving the unique insurance needs of truckers and truck brokers.

“We are one of the oldest and largest agencies in the United States serving the unique insurance needs of truckers and truck brokers,” says James P. Lyden, CEO, Hadley & Lyden. “We understand the value of the right insurance program to help trucking companies and truck brokers protect themselves and their businesses from financial disaster.” Scott A. Lyden, CPCU, President, Hadley & Lyden adds, “We sell service. Our agents and customer service representatives are trained to handle the specific needs of truckers, and we look forward to continuing our focus on service as part of World.”

“On behalf of the World family, I’d like to welcome Hadley & Lyden to our team,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “They are very well known in the trucking industry, and I know they will continue to be well regarded as part of World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal advised World on the transaction. ShuffieldLowman provided legal counsel and Dowling Hales advised Hadley & Lyden on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 185 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.



