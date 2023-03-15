BriaCell to Present Clinical and Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, has been selected to present four posters at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from April 14 - 19, 2023 at Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

The available abstract titles and texts are based on previously-disclosed patient data. However, the posters presented at AACR will contain refreshed survival updates, new patient data, and potential late-breaking discoveries.

Poster details include the following:

Poster 1:

Title: Whole cell antigen presenting immune stimulating cells (Bria-IMT) for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer

Session Title: Phase II Clinical Trials 1

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 47

Poster Board Number: 5

Abstract Presentation Number: CT143

Poster 2:

Title: Engineering semi-allogeneic whole cancer vaccines with enhanced immunogenicity for the treatment of advanced solid tumors

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Oncolytic Viruses, Anticancer Vaccines, and Other Immunomodulatory Therapies

Session Date and Time: Sunday Apr 16, 2023 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 24

Poster Board Number: 5

Published Abstract Number: 685

The following two posters will be presented in a collaboration led by a team from Creatv MicroTech, Inc., an oncology diagnostic company.

Poster 3:

Title: Tumor macrophage fusion cells detected in the circulation of metastatic breast cancer patients is prognostic for rapid progression and death

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Liquid Biopsies: Circulating Nucleic Acids and Circulating Tumor Cells 2

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 44

Poster Board Number: 24

Published Abstract Number: 2310

Poster 4:

Title: Micronuclei in circulating stromal cells correlates with PD-L1 expression and predicts progression in metastatic breast cancer

Session Category: Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics

Session Title: Targeting Replication Stress and the Immune Microenvironment

Session Date and Time: Sunday Apr 16, 2023 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 11

Poster Board Number: 6

Published Abstract Number: 304

Following the presentations, copies of the posters will be posted on https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

The abstracts will be published in an online-only Proceedings supplement to the AACR journal Cancer Research on Friday, April 14, 2023.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

