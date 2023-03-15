New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248531/?utm_source=GNW





The global non-volatile memory market grew from $73.75 billion in 2022 to $87.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The non-volatile memory market is expected to grow to $168.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.8%.



The non-volatile memory market consists of sales of read-only memory (ROM), EPROM (erasable programmable ROM), flash memory, magnetic tape, hard disk drive, optical disk drive, and other non-volatile memory.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Non-volatile memory is defined as memory that is used for storing data over a long period even when power is removed.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the non-volatile memory market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the non-volatile memory market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of memory for the non-volatile memory market are flash memory, erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM), ferroelectric random-access memory (FRAM), 3D-X Point, nano random-access memory (NRAM), and others.Flash memory is an electronic non-volatile computer memory chip used for data-storage in computers and other electronic devices and can transfer data between a personal computer (PC) and digital devices.



Erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) is a non-volatile memory that has programmable read-only memory that can be erased and re-used. Ferroelectric random-access memory (FRAM) is a non-volatile memory that combines the fast read and writes access of dynamic RAM and DRAM. 3D-X Point is a type of non-volatile memory that can boost server and PC performance for real-time data processing. Nano random access memory (NRAM) is a type of non-volatile memory which is based on the position of carbon nanotubes deposited on a chip-like substrate. The wafer is a thin piece of semiconductor material that is used in the non-volatile memory market is 200mm, 300mm, and 450mm. These non-volatile memories are used by consumer electronics, enterprise storage, automotive & transportation, military & aerospace, industrial, telecommunication, energy & power, healthcare, agricultural, and retail.



The increase in demand for electronic devices and data storage requirements is expected to drive the growth of the non-volatile memory market in the forecast.The upsurge in usage of smartphones and the easy availability of high-speed internet data has resulted in a drastic increase in data consumption and storage.



According to a study by ASSOCHAM in association with PwC, the data consumption is expected to grow at a rate of 73% CAGR by 2022 in India.With such a rise in data consumption, the need for reliable and compact storage is increasing, resulting in increased demand for flash storage.



Thus, the growing demand for electronic devices and data storage requirements with increasing data consumption is boosting the growth of the non-volatile memory market.



The launch of a high-reliability non-volatile memory devices is a key trend in the non-volatile market.A high reliable memory helps in well remembered information.



In March 2021, Infineon Technologies, a German based company, launched second-generation of high-reliability non-volatile static random-access memory (nvSRAM). This devices would offer QML-Q (Qt modeling language) and high-reliability industrial specifications that will support demanding non-volatile code storage and data-logging applications in harsh environments, including aerospace and industrial applications.



In February 2022, Intel Corporation, a US-based semiconductor and technology company, acquired Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion. This acquisition accelerates Intel’s journey to becoming a major provider of foundry services and capacity with one of the industry’s most diverse portfolios of distinctive technology. Tower Semiconductor is an Israel-based company that manufactures non-volatile memory.



The countries covered in the non-volatile memory market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



