Global Orthodontic Supplies Strategic Business Report 2023: Digital Scans & 3D Printing Resins Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry

The global market for Orthodontic Supplies estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Fixed Braces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Removable Braces segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Orthodontic Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 9.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Align Technology, Inc.
- American Orthodontics
- DB Orthodontics Ltd
- DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG
- Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
- G&H Orthodontics, Inc.
- Henry Schein Orthodontics
- Institut Straumann AG
- Ormco Corporation
- Rocky Mountain Orthodontics
- Septodont Holding
- TP Orthodontics, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|474
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$7.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Present Challenging Times for Dental Market
- Americans Choose to Defer Dental Visits Amidst COVID-19: % of Dentists Recording Decline in Patient Volume (October 2020)
- State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April 2020
- Teledentistry Makes Gains
- Dental Product Companies See an Upbeat 2021 Led by Recovery in Patient Volumes
- % Patient Volume Growth in the US Dental Offices: April 2020 - Dec 2021
- Glimpse of New Changes Introduced by COVID-19 for Orthodontics Practice
- COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced 'Zoom' Culture Makes an Impact
- Rise in Popularity of Adult Braces
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Conventional Wires & Brackets Market : 2022E
- Align Technology Continues to Lead the Clear Aligners Market
- Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Clear Aligners Market: 2022E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Technology Startups Venture into Orthodontics Space
- Consolidation & Private Equity Investments Rise in Dental Industry
- Orthodontic Supplies: An Introduction
- Orthodontic Braces and Types
- Outlook: Focus on Corrective Dental Procedures and Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry Drive Growth
- Market Restraints
- Developed Economies Dominate Orthodontic Supplies Market
- Developing Markets to Power Future Market Growth
- Traditional Orthodontic Treatments & Procedures Give Way to Alternatives
- Technology Advancements Drive Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Scans & 3D Printing Resins Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry
- Breakdown of Dental 3D Printing Market Revenues (in %) by Application: 2021
- Dental 3D Printing Remains Dynamic with New Offerings
- A Review of Latest Developments in Orthodontics Domain
- Completely Customized Smile Design Systems
- 3D Imaging Using CBCT
- Use of Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs)
- Scanner Technology: iTero Element
- 3600 Carestream Scanner
- Faster Orthodontic Treatment with PROPEL
- More Comfortable, Smaller Braces
- Better Orthodontic Aligners
- Application of AI Posed to Grow
- Rise in Use of Nickel And Copper-Titanium Wires
- Direct To Consumer Channel Picks up Pace Amid the Pandemic
- Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Orthodontic Products
- Global Orthodontics Market by End-Use Segment: 2020
- Adults: An Expanding Base for Orthodontic Treatments
- New Orthodontic Treatment Targeting Adults to Drive Market Growth
- Braces in Adults: Potential Opportunities to Tap
- Clear Aligners: Growth Fostered by Appealing Attributes
- Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases such as Malocclusion Drives Demand
- Orthodontics Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts by Malocclusion Type
- Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies
- Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- Ceramic Braces Remain Popular
- Aesthetics Gain Significance in Archwires Too!
- Wires and Brackets: Leading Traditional Braces
- Self-Ligating Brackets: An Ideal Alternative to Traditional Braces
- Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics
- Grey Market: A Challenge for Manufacturers of Dental Products
- Fashion Fad Encourages Black Marketing of Fake Braces in Asia
- Dentists Performing General Orthodontic Procedures: A Threat to Orthodontists
- MACRO DRIVERS INFLUENCING THE MARKET
- Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market
- Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010 & 2016
- Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
- Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancies
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects
- Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
