Global Dialysis Market Report to 2028: Increasing Incidences of End-stage Renal Disease Drives Growth

The global dialysis market size reached US$ 110.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 148.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2028.



Dialysis refers to a renal replacement therapy that assists in eliminating toxins, salts, excess water, and solutes from the patient's blood whose kidneys do not function naturally. It is a procedure for cleansing the blood and restoring its electrolyte balance. Dialysis is of two major types, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

Hemodialysis involves extra-corporeal blood purification, whereas peritoneal dialysis is the process of purifying the blood by using the peritoneum in the patient's abdomen as the dialysis medium. They are extensively used in the treatment of acute renal injury and chronic kidney diseases, kidney transplants, or as a permanent measure where a transplant is not advisable.



The growing number of diabetic and hypertension patients along with the increasing incidences of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are primarily driving the global dialysis market. In line with this, the rising cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which has impelled patients to opt for hemodialysis to enhance their health while reducing the chances of developing nerve damage, are also propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the shifting patient preferences from kidney transplantation towards dialysis to reduce health complications and improve quality care are positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the elevating inclination towards home dialysis, especially among the geriatric population suffering from chronic kidney dysfunctions, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, various initiatives undertaken by public healthcare organizations to spread awareness regarding the significance of maintaining kidney health and easy accessibility to multiple renal treatment options are further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the increasing government investments in upgrading healthcare infrastructures coupled with extensive R&D activities and clinical trials for treating CKD are also bolstering the global market.

Furthermore, the elevating prevalence of acute kidney injuries in COVID-19 infected patients is augmenting the demand for renal replacement therapy, including dialysis. Additionally, the introduction of sorbent-based regenerative technology that enables the delivery of high-dose dialysis with a low volume of dialysis solution while removing toxins is expected to drive the global dialysis market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, DaVita Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, JMS Co. Ltd., Medtronic plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., NIPRO Corporation, Satellite Healthcare Inc. and Toray Industries Inc.



