Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 8,592.1 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global vital signs monitoring devices market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The demand for these devices is being driven by several factors, including the growing incidence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and technological advancements in healthcare. One of the primary drivers of the market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and diabetes. These conditions require regular monitoring of vital signs, such as blood pressure, heart rate, and blood glucose levels. As a result, there is a growing need for vital sign monitoring devices in both clinical settings and at home.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/vital-signs-monitoring-devices-market

Another factor driving the vital signs monitoring devices market is the aging population. As the population ages, the demand for healthcare services and medical devices increases. Vital sign monitoring devices play a critical role in the care of elderly patients, allowing healthcare providers to monitor their health status and detect any changes in their vital signs that may indicate a potential health problem.

Technological advancements in healthcare are also driving the market for vital sign monitoring devices. New devices are being developed that are more accurate, portable, and easy to use. These devices allow patients to monitor their vital signs at home, which can improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices to Generate Over 24% Revenue of Global Vital signs monitoring devices market

The global market for blood pressure monitoring devices is segmented into various types, including sphygmomanometers, digital blood pressure monitors, ambulatory blood pressure monitors, and other types. The estimated global unit sales figures for each category are as follows: approximately 70 million units of sphygmomanometers are sold annually, approximately 200 million units of digital blood pressure monitors are sold annually, approximately 3 million units of ambulatory blood pressure monitors are sold annually, and approximately 230 million units of other types, such as wrist blood pressure monitors and finger blood pressure monitors, are sold annually.

The end user population for blood pressure monitoring devices is primarily individuals with hypertension, a condition that affects around 1.3 billion people globally. Other groups of people who may use blood pressure monitoring devices include those with heart disease, kidney disease, or diabetes, as well as healthcare professionals who monitor patients' blood pressure as part of routine checkups or during hospital visits.

There are several top players in the blood pressure monitoring device market. A&D Medical, a US-based company, is known for its advanced technology and accuracy in blood pressure monitoring, and offers a range of blood pressure monitoring devices, including digital blood pressure monitors and ambulatory blood pressure monitors.

Intense Care Unit Set to Capture More than 25% Revenue Share of Global Vital signs monitoring devices market

The global market for vital sign monitoring devices is expected to see substantial growth in the next few years due to an increase in the number of patients requiring critical care and a rise in chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and diabetes. It was found that non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and diabetes account for approximately 71% of all deaths globally. In 2021, it was estimated that over 1.6 billion adults worldwide were overweight or obese, a major risk factor for chronic illnesses and hypertension.

The ICU segment is projected to contribute significantly to vital signs monitoring devices market, with a 1.5% increase in revenue share expected from 2021 to 2030. Hospitals remain the largest buyers of vital sign monitoring devices, but there is a growing trend towards home care settings as well. The market for blood pressure monitoring devices is also growing rapidly due to the rising prevalence of hypertension and a growing awareness of the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 10-20% of all hospitalizations require admission to an intensive care unit (ICU). The number of ICU beds required per capita varies by country, but a study published in the Journal of Critical Care found that the median ICU bed occupancy rate was 68.4% globally in 2021.

Hospitals continue to be the largest buyers of vital sign monitoring devices, accounting for approximately 70% of the market share. However, there has been a significant increase in the number of home care settings utilizing these devices.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/vital-signs-monitoring-devices-market

Top 4 Players Hold Less than 19% Revenue Share, A&D Company Ltd Contribute over 6% to Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market

The market for vital sign monitoring devices is highly competitive with a large number of players operating in the space. As per the analysis by Astute Analytica, the top 4 players hold less than 19% market share, indicating the fragmented nature of the market.

A&D Company Ltd is one of the leading players in the market, contributing over 6% revenue share. The company offers a wide range of vital sign monitoring devices, including blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, and thermometers. A&D Company Ltd has a strong presence in the Asia Pacific region and is expanding its footprint in other regions as well.

Another key player in the vital signs monitoring devices market is GE Healthcare, which offers a range of vital sign monitoring devices, including patient monitoring systems, anesthesia delivery systems, and diagnostic imaging systems. The company has a strong global presence and is focused on innovation and new product development to maintain its competitive edge.

In addition to traditional players, there are several new entrants and startups in the market, offering innovative solutions and disrupting the traditional market landscape. These players are leveraging technologies such as AI, IoT, and wearables to develop advanced vital sign monitoring devices that offer better accuracy, ease of use, and portability.

Technology Landscape: From Wearable Sensors to AI: How Technology is Changing the Game in Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market

The technology landscape of vital sign monitoring devices is constantly evolving, with new innovations and advancements being made in the field. Some of the key technologies currently being used in vital signs monitoring devices:

Wearable Sensors: Wearable sensors are increasingly popular in the vital signs monitoring devices market. These sensors can be worn on the body and can provide real-time data on various vital signs, including heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation. These devices are often used for continuous monitoring in hospital settings, as well as for remote patient monitoring at home.

Wireless Connectivity: Many vital sign monitoring devices now come equipped with wireless connectivity, allowing healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients' vital signs in real-time. This technology has become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it allows for remote monitoring of patients in quarantine or isolation.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI is being increasingly used in vital sign monitoring devices to improve the accuracy of readings and to provide more personalized care. Machine learning algorithms can be used to analyze data from vital sign monitoring devices and provide insights into patient health, which can be used to inform treatment decisions.

Mobile Applications: Many vital sign monitoring devices now come with mobile applications, allowing patients to monitor their vital signs at home and receive alerts if readings fall outside of normal ranges. These applications can also be used by healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients and make adjustments to treatment plans as needed.

Remote Patient Monitoring: Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a rapidly growing field within the vital signs monitoring devices market. RPM allows healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients' vital signs and provide care outside of traditional healthcare settings. This technology has the potential to significantly reduce healthcare costs while improving patient outcomes.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

A&D Company Ltd.

Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd

DRE Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Mediaid, Inc.

Medtronic plc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical Inc.

Omron Healthcare

Smiths Group plc.

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/vital-signs-monitoring-devices-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com