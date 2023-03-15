New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Filter Media Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248526/?utm_source=GNW

, and Superior Felt And Filtration LLC.



The global air filter media market grew from $3.99 billion in 2022 to $4.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The air filter media market is expected to grow to $5.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The air filter media market consists of sales paper, cotton and foam.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Air filter media refers to air filter material which is a filtering component used in air filters and depending upon the application different type of air filter is used. The air filter media is manufactured using short manmade, natural or fibreglass fibers that are formed into a paper-like material in paper-making equipment.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the air filter media market in 2022.This region is expected to continue to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the air filter media mkarket report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of air filter media are nonwoven fabrics, fiberglass, and filter paper.Nonwoven fabrics are broadly defined as sheet or web structures bonded together by entangling fiber or filaments mechanically, thermally, or chemically.



Fiberglass is a material made of glass fibers woven into a texture that causes it to trap pockets of air.The different grades of air filter media are HEPA, MERV, and ULPA.



Main applications of air filters include HVAC, air purifiers, face masks, APC, industrial manufacturing, and transportation. These are used in food & beverage, metal and mining, chemical, pharmaceutical, power generation, and other industries.



The decrease in the quality of air globally is expected to contribute to the growth of the air filter media market during the forecast period.Air pollution causes dangerous health problems such as cardiovascular, respiratory diseases, and cancers.



According to the US Environmental Protection Agency’s national ambient air quality standards, exposure to very fine particulate matter known as PM2.5 is considered safe as long as the person breathes an average of 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air or less per day. For instance, according to the 2021 World Air Quality Report, out of 117 countries, regions, and territories, 16 have exceeded 10 times of standard micrograms per cubic meter metric, and 20 exceeded 7 to 10 times of standard metric of micrograms per cubic meter. Therefore, the decrease in the quality of air globally boosted the demand for air filters or purifiers and this, in turn, drives the market for air filter media during the period.



Filter media manufacturers are increasingly using nanofibers or nano-coating on the filter media to increase the efficiency of dust separation. For instance, Mann + Hummel, a manufacturer of filter and filter media has developed nanofiber coated filter media for highly effective separation of fine particles and efficiency of up to 99.99%. This filter is used in commercial vehicle air filters. Similarly, AWA Paper & Technological developed Nanowoven, a base filter media that is combined with a nanofiber web and this helps in capturing extremely fine carbon dust efficiently and it also increases the service life of the filter.



In August 2020, Branford Castle Partners, a private equity firm acquired Fibrix Filtration, a provider of specialized loft and pleat media air filtration products for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of Fibrix Filtration is the first investment in the Branford Castle Partners Fund II and air filtration is an area of growing concern throughout the world.



So, Branford Castle Partners are looking forward to working with Fibrix Filtration management to grow its business and products. Fibrix Filtration sells its products to large, brand-name filter manufacturers across the United States.



The countries covered in the air filter media market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The air filter media market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides air filter media market statistics, including air filter media industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a air filter media market share, detailed air filter media market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the air filter media industry. This air filter media market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248526/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________