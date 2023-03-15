New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Robots Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248525/?utm_source=GNW

, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., GreyOrange pte Ltd., Kongsberg Maritime, ECA GROUP, Neato robotics, Bluefin Robotics, Puresight Systems Pvt. Ltd., AIBRAIN Inc., Brain Corporation, Cyberdyne Inc., Epson America Inc., Lely, OTC Daihen Inc., and F&P Personal Robotics.



The global smart robots market grew from $10.93 billion in 2022 to $13.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The smart robots market is expected to grow to $35.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.3%.



The smart robots market consists of sales of sensors, actuators, power sources.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A smart robot is a computerized reasoning (AI) device that is capable of observing its environment and context and producing its skills in the light of the comprehensive learning process. Smart robots are used for research, manufacturing and even human applications.



North America was the largest region in the smart robots market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the smart robots market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of smart robots are professional service robots, personal service robots, and collaborative robots.A professional service robot is a smart robot used for commercial tasks.



These include cleaning robots for public places, delivery robots in offices or hospitals, fire-fighting robots, rehabilitation robots and surgery robots in hospitals.A personal service robot is a smart robot that is used for a non-commercial task, and these include domestic servant robots, automated wheelchairs, personal mobility assist robots and pet exercising robots.



Smart robots are used in manufacturing, healthcare, defence, energy and utility, and other industries.



The increasing penetration of smart robots in industries is predicted to boost the growth of the smart robot market over the coming years.Smart robots are a mix of advanced technology and efficient hardware that uses smart sensor technology (such as ultrasonic, light and touch sensors) to communicate with the physical world surrounding them.



In Industry 4.0, modern robots are employed in production operations that often work around the clock without human supervision. According to the recent World Robotics 2020 report by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), revealed that around 2.7 million industrial robots are working in industries across the globe, a rise of 12%. Furthermore, in June 2021, according to the figures from the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), a Germany-based non-profit organisation, Europe experienced double-digit growth of 15%, with 78,000 units installation of robots. Therefore, the increasing penetration of smart robots in industries drives the growth of the smart robots market.



Smart robots are now used in various applications including agriculture and this is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart robots market.Companies operating in the smart robots market are focusing on developing smart robots that can be used in agriculture.



For instance, in 2020, Farmwise, a US-based robotics company, is creating autonomous agricultural robots to provide farmers with higher yields, more income, and a healthier climate.The company begins with an advanced weeding robot that can collect weeds from farms efficiently, reducing or removing the necessity for chemical pesticides.



According to FarmWise, the robots have effectively eliminated weeds from more than 10 million plants.



In April 2021, Hitachi Ltd., a Japan-based conglomerate corporation, acquired 96% shares of Kyoto Robotics Corporation for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition of Kyoto Robotics, Hitachi could deliver one-stop and rapid robotic system integration for a whole automated line in logistics and factory automation. Kyoto Robotics Corporation is a Japan-based manufacturer of intelligent robotic systems, 3D vision systems, control systems.



The countries covered in the smart robots market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The smart robots market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides smart robots market statistics, including smart robots industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a smart robots market share, detailed smart robots market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the smart robots industry. This smart robots market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248525/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________