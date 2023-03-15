Commercial Printing Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $807.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 1.05%

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial printing market size reached US$ 758.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 807.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.05% during 2022-2028.



Commercial printing refers to the collection of services, which include bulk printing along with binding, composition, layout designing and press productions. A commercial printer is used to produce phone books, magazines, labels, catalogs, brochures, business forms, promotional materials and training manuals, among others.

It consists of a paper feed, fold-out tray, ink replacer, digital or analog control panel, memory card reader and a paper output tray. It finds extensive applications across publishing and printing houses, as well as in large organizations that use the service to run their operations effectively.



The growing advertising needs of enterprises across the globe, along with extensive technological proliferation, currently represent the key factors driving the market growth. Organizations are increasingly adopting commercial printers as they are more cost-effective and efficient for bulk printing. Widespread use of high-quality printed packaging material for advertising and branding acts as another major growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the steady demand for physical hardbound books is another factor driving the growth of the market. Although e-books and e-journals are gaining traction among consumers, paperback books and magazines are widely considered to provide high comfort and convenience as compared to their digital counterparts.

Commercial printing vendors are also expanding their services toward media and document management services, which is expected to enable organizations to enhance their distribution and promotion capabilities for both print and non-print materials. Moreover, green commercial printers that use eco-friendly paper, inks, coatings and chemicals, and facilitate reducing and reusing waste, are projected to drive the growth of the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Quad/Graphics Inc., Dai Nippon Printing Co. Limited, ACME Printing Inc, RR Donnelley & Sons Company, WestRock Company, Quebecor World Inc., Toppan Co. Limited, TC Transcontinental Inc., Cimpress plc, Taylor Communications, HH Global Ltd., and Lagardere SCA.



