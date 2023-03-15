Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market to 2028: Players Include Coopersurgical, Esco Medical, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific and Genea Biomedx

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVF Devices and Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IVF devices and consumables market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.56% during 2022-2028.



In vitro fertilization (IVF) is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) that helps with fertility, prevents genetic problems, and assists in the conception of a child.

It comprises several medicines and surgical procedures for ovulation, egg retrieval, insemination and fertilization, and embryo culture and transfer. It also helps in achieving a successful pregnancy and healthy baby in women with blocked or damaged fallopian tubes. In addition, it aids in male infertility problems by using intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) for conceiving.

At present, there is a rise in the utilization of IVF devices and consumables, such as instruments, accessories and disposable, and reagents and media, on account of the increasing rate of infertility across the globe.



The rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of using IVF devices and consumables for a successful pregnancy represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Besides this, there is an increase in the number of delayed pregnancies worldwide.

This, along with the burgeoning healthcare industry, is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising number of gamete donations around the world to help intended parents have a child is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. In addition, governments of several countries are extensively investing in healthcare infrastructures, which is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, key market players are financing research and development (R&D) activities for improving embryo culture and cryopreservation and in vitro maturation. They are also focusing on several marketing strategies to increase their customer base. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in IVF for the identification of an embryo is bolstering the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Coopersurgical Inc. (The Cooper Companies Inc), Esco Medical, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation), Genea Biomedx, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., INVO Bioscience, Memmert GmbH + Co.KG, Merck KGaA, Nidacon International AB, Rocket Medical Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Vitrolife.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global IVF devices and consumables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global IVF devices and consumables market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global IVF devices and consumables market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Instruments

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Sperm Separation Systems

6.1.2.2 Cryosystems

6.1.2.3 Incubators

6.1.2.4 Imaging Systems

6.1.2.5 Ovum Aspiration Pumps

6.1.2.6 Cabinets

6.1.2.7 Micromanipulators

6.1.2.8 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Accessories and Disposables

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Reagents and Media

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Key Segments

6.3.2.1 Cryopreservation Media

6.3.2.2 Semen Processing Media

6.3.2.3 Ovum Processing Media

6.3.2.4 Embryo Culture Media

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Fresh Embryo IVF

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Frozen Embryo IVF

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Donor Egg IVF

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Fertility Clinics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Surgical Centers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Clinical Research Institutes

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gsz06

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.