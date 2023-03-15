Desktop Virtualization Market worth $20.1 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 10.3%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Desktop Virtualization Market size to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2022 to USD 20.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global Desktop virtualization market is gaining traction, with need to increase the productivity of employees, If devices/PCs of employees’ counter hardware issues or are accidentally damaged, employees, with the help of desktop virtualization, can log in from another device and continue working, as data is safe on the server or on the cloud.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Desktop Virtualization Market"

159 - Tables

42 - Figures

201 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137215705

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2022 USD 12.3 billion Revenue forecast for 2027 USD 20.1 billion Growth Rate 10.3% CAGR Historical data 2016-2027 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered By type, organization size, verticals, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America Companies covered Citrix systems (US), VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Kyndryl Holdings (US), DXC Technology (US), NTT DATA (Japan), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Softchoice (Canada), Nutanix (US), Pure Storage (US), NetApp (California), Ivanti (US), Nasstar (UK), Datacom (New Zealand), NComputing (US), Evolve IP (US), Ericom Software (US), Parallels International (US), V2 Cloud (Canada), Kasm (Virginia), Itopia (US), ClearCube (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Adar (US), Systancia (France), and HiveIO (US).

The scope of this report covers the Desktop virtualization market by type, organization size, verticals and region.

The Virtual desktop infrastructure segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. The increasing adoption of the BYOD policy across enterprises, which prefer centralized desktop management, is one of the major factors driving the high adoption of VDI solutions. Additionally, increased requirements for computing capabilities and data security measures in IT companies are fuelling the growth of this segment. Key players, such as VMware (US), Citrix Systems (US), Oracle (US), and Microsoft (US), offer VDI solutions in the desktop virtualization market.

By region, North America is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The US holds a major portion of the market in this region. North America leads the global market in terms of the usage of Desktop virtualization-based solutions and services. The US and Canada are prominent countries contributing to technology development in this region; The presence of major market players in the region, such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation has been the key factor that has driven the market expansion in the region.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=137215705

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Desktop virtualization market include Citrix systems (US), VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Kyndryl Holdings (US), DXC Technology (US), NTT DATA (Japan), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Softchoice (Canada), Nutanix (US), Pure Storage (US), NetApp (California), Ivanti (US), Nasstar (UK), Datacom (New Zealand), NComputing (US), Evolve IP (US), Ericom Software (US), Parallels International (US), V2 Cloud (Canada), Kasm (Virginia), Itopia (US), ClearCube (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Adar (US), Systancia (France), and HiveIO (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization & IoT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Voice Biometrics Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Customer Engagement Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Mobile Mapping Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Asset Performance Management Market - Global Forecast to 2026