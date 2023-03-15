New ‘Tech Tactics in Education’ Conference Announced by Campus Technology and THE Journal

Irvine, California, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for Tech Tactics in Education: Data and IT Security in the New Now, a new conference from the producers of Campus Technology and THE Journal. The three-day event, taking place November 7–9, 2023, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla., will offer hands-on learning, practical tips, and strategic discussions on critical cybersecurity issues and key data infrastructure and practices across K–12 and higher education.

Education professionals in IT, cybersecurity, data management, and data privacy fields are invited to join ed tech innovators, thought leaders, and pioneers as we explore current and emerging technology, data, and security trends impacting education institutions, as well as models for implementation, best practices, and strategies for effective technology leadership.

As the flagship titles of 1105 Media’s Education Group, Campus Technology and THE Journal have a combined 88-year history covering the education technology field through their respective editorial platforms, top-notch multimedia content, in-demand virtual and in-person events, and more. Programming for Tech Tactics in Education 2023 is developed by the Campus Technology and THE Journal team of ed tech experts.

Tech Tactics in Education 2023 will offer four tracks with valuable insights and information for any experience level, team size, or institution type. Each track will feature a variety of presentation formats, including panel discussions, tutorial workshops, and expert perspectives. Attendees will be able to personalize their own conference schedule by mixing and matching sessions in these important track topic areas:

Leading the Way in K-12 InfoSec

Cybersecurity in Higher Education: Staying Ahead of the Storm

Transforming K-12 Learning with Data

The Data Revolution in Higher Education

Content will be guided by Tech Tactics in Education’s Advisory Board, a group of education technology and IT leaders devoted to helping create the best possible content and professional development opportunities for attendees. Advisory Board members represent a variety of IT and InfoSec roles across K–12 and higher education:

Gerard Au, Deputy CIO and Chief Information Security Officer, California State University, San Bernardino

Pierre Bourgeix, Chief Technology Officer and Founder, ESI Covergent, LLC

Anthony Briscoe, Senior Director of IT, Noble Schools

Brian Fodrey, Senior Director, Business Innovation Office, Carnegie Mellon University

Thomas Hoover, Ed.D., Chief Information Officer, Louisiana Tech University

Patricia Kahn, Ph.D., CIO and Assistant Vice President for Information Technology Services, College of Staten Island

James Mix, Assistant Director, IT Security, Stafford County Public Schools

Neal Richardson, Director of Technology and CISO, Hillsboro-Deering School District

Don Ringelestein, Chief Technology Officer, Maine Township High School District

A Call for Speakers for the conference is currently open at https://sessionize.com/2023-tech-tactics-in-education/. Tech Tactics in Education is especially seeking presenters who can provide hands-on exercises or concrete takeaways that attendees can utilize to fine-tune cybersecurity and data practices at their home institutions. Eligible presenters include higher education and K-12 IT leaders and practitioners, independent consultants, association or nonprofit organization leaders, and others in the field of technology in education. The deadline for session proposals is April 3, 2023.

“We know that InfoSec and data management are among the most challenging issues in education IT. From the evolving landscape of cybersecurity attacks to emerging data practices and technologies such as artificial intelligence, these topics are top-of-mind for any IT professional across K–12 and higher education” said Olivia Urizar, general manager for the 1105 Media Education Group. “Tech Tactics in Education will offer attendees the latest insights and hands-on problem-solving to tackle these complex challenges and help your institutions thrive. We hope you’ll join us in Orlando to elevate your skills, network with peers, and come away with valuable ideas you can put into practice in the ‘new now.’”

Registration for Tech Tactics in Education 2023 is open now at techtacticsineducation.com.

Information on the Tech Tactics in Education Advisory Board can be found at techtacticsineducation.com/board.

For speaker consideration at Tech Tactics in Education, submit a session proposal by April 3, 2023, at https://sessionize.com/2023-tech-tactics-in-education/.

