Clinical Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $124.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.56%

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical diagnostics market size reached US$ 76.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 124.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.56% during 2022-2028.



Clinical diagnostics refer to the process of detecting, identifying and monitoring a disease through signs, symptoms, health history, and physical examination of a patient. They comprise manufacturing, developing, and selling automated test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialized quality controls. They assist in disease management to improve health and the overall well-being of patients.

They also aid in the stratification of patients with diverse diseases to provide them with targeted therapy. In addition, they can predict therapeutic efficacy, improve the effectiveness of treatments and avoid long-term complications for patients. As a result, clinical diagnostics find extensive applications in the hospital laboratory, diagnostic laboratory, and point-of-care testing across the globe.



At present, there is a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis, around the world. This, along with the growing adoption of automated platforms for disease prevention, detection, and management, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, there is an increase in the practice of lipid panel tests to measure total cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, triglycerides, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, HDL ratio, and non-HDL cholesterol. This, coupled with the rising mortality rate due to increasing cardiovascular diseases, is propelling the growth of the market.

Besides this, the rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of laboratory tests is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Apart from this, the increasing utilization of clinical diagnostics by healthcare providers to develop targeted therapies through specific and sensitive diagnostic tests is bolstering the growth of the market. Additionally, the escalating demand for personalized medicine among patients is positively influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Qiagen N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $76.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $124.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

