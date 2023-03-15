Autonomous Vehicle Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $411.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 38%

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autonomous vehicle market size reached US$ 58.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 411.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 38.41% during 2022-2028.



Autonomous vehicle (AV), or a driverless vehicle, refers to an automobile that can operate independently without any human intervention. It can perform necessary functions by sensing and responding to external conditions and surroundings through superior and in-built programs.

It consists of advanced sensor technology, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), complex algorithm processors, smart control systems and actuators to gather information and perform tasks and responsive actions, such as steering, braking and acceleration.

In comparison to the human-driven vehicles, AVs offer increased safety on the road, minimize human errors and fatigue and can be driven by individuals with physical disabilities.



Significant growth in the automotive industry, along with rapid digitization, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for safe and efficient mode of transportation is also driving the market growth.

This has resulted to a growing preference among consumers for AVs with internet connectivity, safety alerts, automatic crash notifications and enhanced engine controls.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, machine learning (ML) and the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, AV manufacturers are also using efficient light detection and ranging (LiDAR) and radio detection and ranging (RADAR) sensing technology for extensive monitoring and generation of 3D maps of the surroundings.

Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting auto-tech, along with innovations in connected vehicle technology and dynamic mobility applications, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB Volvo, AUDI Aktiengesellschaft (Volkswagen Group), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc. and Waymo LLC (Alphabet Inc.).



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $58.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $411.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.4% Regions Covered Global

