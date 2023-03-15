Size of Disposable Endoscope Market Worth $3Bn by 2028 at 16.9% CAGR – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Disposable Endoscope Market Size, Share, Growth, Segments and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Urologic Endoscopy, GI Endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Proctoscopy, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Clinics)”; the global disposable endoscope market size is estimated to record a CAGR of 16.9% during 2022–2028, it is expected to grow from USD 1.21 billion in 2022 to USD 3.09 billion by 2028.





Global Disposable Endoscope Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.21 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 3.09 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 153 No. of Tables 57 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Application, and End User





Global Disposable Endoscope Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Boston Scientific Corp, Ambu AS, Consis Medical Ltd, Hill-Rom Services Inc, Karl Storz SE & Co KG, Flexicare (Group) Ltd, OBP Medical Corp, Parburch Medical Developments Ltd, Prosurg Inc, and Coloplast Corp. are among the leading companies operating in the global disposable endoscope market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In November 2022 , Boston Scientific Corporation entered a definitive agreement to acquire Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. for a cash price of US$ 10 per share, reflecting an enterprise value of ~US$ 615 million.

In February 2022 , Ambu received 510(k) regulatory clearance for the Ambu aScope Gastro and Ambu aBox in the US. aScope Gastro is Ambu’s first sterile single-use gastroscope and includes new advanced imaging and design features in a combined solution with next-generation display and processor technology.





In January 2022 , TSC Endovision and Flexicare announced an exclusive partnership to distribute TSC Endovision’s Broncoflex, an innovative single-use bronchoscope, in the US market. The partnership will allow for a good Broncoflex US market introduction and support healthcare’s transition to single-use endoscopy.

In November 2021 , Coloplast struck a US$ 2.5 billion takeover of Atos Medical, giving it control of a portfolio of devices targeted at people who have their voice boxes removed.

In August 2021 , Boston Scientific Corporation received clearance for the EXALT Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope, designed for bedside procedures in the intensive care unit (ICU) and operating room (OR).





Increased Focus on Patient Safety and Workflow Efficiency Drives Global Disposable Endoscope Market Growth:

In recent years, there has been a growing awareness about the risk of cross-contamination due to reusable endoscopes. With regard to reusable endoscopy, FDA has intensified its guidelines by issuing safety communications and highlighting risks across pulmonology, urology, ENT, and gastroenterology. Furthermore, over the past few years, there has been an increase in reusable endoscope recalls and safety warnings related to endoscope use in the urology, ENT, and gastroenterology branches. The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) has classified pulmonology, urology, and GI endoscopes as high-risk and has put in place highly stringent cleaning guidelines, which has increased the cost and complexity of reusable endoscopy.

Reusable endoscope in hospital systems requires complex reprocessing equipment, including drying equipment, and trained staff. Further, reprocessing delays, equipment downtime, endoscope breaks, and staff shortages can result in procedure delays and other inefficiencies, which can negatively impact patient care. However, single-use endoscopes are sterile and easily available. Disposable endoscopes do not require complex reprocessing infrastructure and reduce labor and capital intensity, whereas reusable endoscopes are capital- and labor-intensive. Demand for single-use endoscopes continues to grow rapidly as healthcare professionals seek high-performing and intuitive endoscopy solutions that enhance patient safety, provide tangible workflow and efficiency benefits, and incorporate the latest technology advances.

Thus, due to an increasing focus on patient safety and workflow efficiency, the global disposable endoscope market is growing at a rapid pace.





Disposable Endoscope Market – Regional Overview:

The North America disposable endoscope market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the US. It also stated that the lifetime risk is 4.3% for men and 4.0% for women, and ~27,000 people under 50 years will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer by 2030. As a result of the growing concern about cross-contamination caused by reusable endoscopes, disposable endoscopes and accessories are being increasingly used for diagnostic procedures. In the US, disposable endoscopes are being adopted and marketed rapidly due to an increase in gastrointestinal disorders and different cancer cases. Endoscopic procedures have become increasingly popular in the US owing to the growing incidence of respiratory and chronic illnesses, which, in turn, will boost the disposable endoscope market growth in the country during the forecast period.

Further, a new update is being issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2020 Safety Communication that includes information regarding the transition to fully disposable duodenoscopes, and those with disposable components. It also includes thedata about completed post market surveillance studies about disposable endoscopes. The FDA is recommending a transition to disposable duodenoscopes with enhanced safety and innovative designs to help improve cleaning and reduce contamination between patients.

Furthermore, the rising number of product launches in the US fuels the disposable endoscope market. For instance, in June 2020, 3NT Medical company announced that it has received FDA clearance to introduce its Colibri Micro ENT Scope, a single-use device, in the US. This device will make surgical procedures easier for otologists.

Thus, increasing chronic illness prevalence, favorable government support, and rising product launches drive the disposable endoscope market growth in North America.





Disposable Endoscope Market: Segmental Overview

Based on application, the disposable endoscope market is segmented into urologic endoscopy, GI endoscopy, bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, proctoscopy, and others. The GI endoscopy segment held the largest market share in 2022. However, the urologic endoscopy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of end user, the disposable endoscope market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centers, and clinics. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period.









