London Business Shortlisted For Social Enterprise Startup Award

London, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England -

London-based startup Got Legs Digital has been named a finalist ahead of the London final of the StartUp Awards. Their innovative approach of merging purpose and profit is disrupting the digital marketing scene across the UK and helping to create more purpose-led businesses.

Got Legs Digital is a Purpose-led Growth Marketing Agency founded by Gareth Bain in March 2020. Just 7 days before the global pandemic.

Gareth Bain, founder of Got Legs Digital, said: “It is an honour to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award. Through our growth marketing efforts, Got Legs Digital works with startups to help them “Get Legs” - as well as donating prosthetic legs to amputee survivors throughout Africa. We are on a journey to unlock the secrets to making meaningful revenue through business, we call it Purposeful Profit.”

The StartUp Awards has been launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated since the 2019 pandemic. Over 800,000 new businesses were founded in the UK since 2021, a 4.3% increase from the year before.

A record number of businesses applied to this year’s StartUp Awards, with 1,100 companies shortlisted across ten UK nations and regions. The contribution of these firms - all of which were started in the last three years - is significant, having created over 5,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £584 million.

Supported nationally by Starling Bank, British Business Bank, BT, Creative Ideaz, GS1 UK, Jeeves, Join Talent, ScoreApp and The Purposeful Project, the programme will celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards, said: “​​Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and in supporting communities in every nation and region across the UK. All of the finalists this year represent the best of those entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created an amazing new business that is creating real impact in its sector.”

The StartUp Awards was created in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, one of the most successful awards programmes in the UK. The StartUp Awards are running for the second year after launching in 2022. Winners for the StartUp Awards will be announced on 29th June 2023 at an awards ceremony held in London, England.

“The start-up of Got Legs Digital has been a journey of growth and learning on a number of levels. Being nominated for this award is testament to everyone on the team that has worked hard and diligently to ensure that Got Legs Digital continues to make a difference for our clients and our purpose. A hearty congratulations to all who have been shortlisted,” says Bain.

StartUp Awards

The StartUp Awards is a collaboration between the founders of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards - an established programme nationally receiving thousands applications annually - and the Wales Start-Up Awards, the only regional awards currently celebrating new businesses in the UK.

The StartUp Awards will recognise the achievements of those amazing individuals who have had a great idea, spotted the opportunity and taken the risks to launch a new product or service.

Already established and thriving in Wales, the StartUp Awards is now taking the passion and drive to celebrate new business and extending across the whole of the United Kingdom.

###

For more information about Got Legs Digital, contact the company here:



Got Legs Digital

Gareth Bain

+44 (0) 2034759114

gareth@gotlegsdigital.com

7 Bell Yard, London, WC2A 2JR. United Kingdom

