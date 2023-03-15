Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC: USPS) Announces Acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S., a Licensed Medical Cannabis Company in Colombia, and the Appointment of New Directors.

Sannabis, Colombia’s most recognized cannabis brand, has developed a line of registered cannabis terpene, and homeopathic products, to mass market to Colombia’s 52 million citizens, and international markets.



Lafayette, Indiana-USA and Cali-Colombia, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC: USPS) (the ‘Company’), a Men’s Health services provider in the U.S., announces a definitive agreement to acquire Sannabis S.A.S.(‘Sannabis’) in Colombia. The Company also announces the appointment of Juan Paulo Guzmán and John Campo, Sannabis co-founders, to the Board of Directors. Mr. Campo is also the President of Ultimate Sports, Inc., Mr. Guzman will continue to run the day-to-day operations of Sannabis.

Sannabis has been at the forefront of the legal Colombian cannabis market since its inception in 2014. Sannabis is one of the most recognized brands of medical marijuana products in Colombia, specializing in the Full Spectrum Use of Cannabis. Thousands of patients have experienced relief that no other treatment or medicine had provided.

Sannabis has partnered with Occupational Healthcare Provider, Human Fine IPS, to offer Sannabis medicines to their network of thousands of insured employees. Sannabis’ experience, quality of products, and social initiatives, have allowed them to work with the biggest players in Colombia’s burgeoning cannabis industry. These multi-national companies recognize Sannabis ability to provide quality cannabis medical care.

Human Fine is also offering Sannabis’ medical marijuana medicines at the Saviia Post Surgery Recovery House in Cali-Colombia, a top plastic surgery destination. To see the recovery house, visit https://youtu.be/Jg5aVgunbRI

For more Sannabis videos, visit their official You Tube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@sannabis_oficial

The Colombian market for cannabis products is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years, and this acquisition will allow Sannabis/USPS to position itself as a leading player in the market. Sannabis will be rolling out new products in the coming days targeting Colombia’s 52 million citizens. Additionally, they have international orders that are awaiting regulatory approvals. Sannabis also plans to expand into the U.S.

Sannabis headquarters are located in Cali, Colombia, and their grow facilities are in Popayan-CAUCA. They are establishing distribution channels throughout the country, having built a strong reputation for producing premium quality cannabis products that are well-received by consumers.

Sannabis, and affiliated companies, hold all four cannabis licenses: Seed Use, THC-Cultivation (psychoactive), non-THC (non-psychoactive/Hemp)-Cultivation, and Fabrication/Export. Copies of all 4 licenses available at https://www.sannabis.co/nuestras-licencias

Ultimate Sports, Inc. will be applying for a name change with their state of incorporation and will provide regular updates going forward. Sannabis intends to keep the trading symbol USPS.

Although the Company has been Pink Current, they will be submitting a new application to OTC Markets Group in order to update their disclosures to remain Pink Current, and take necessary steps to assure compliance with FINRA Form 211.

"We are thrilled to become a publicly traded company in the USA, allowing us access to capital to grow, and continue developing innovative medical cannabis products that have helped many people in Colombia and around the World," said Juan Paulo Guzmán, Ultimate Sports and Sannabis Director. "We’re rolling out new products and will be making more announcements soon," continued Mr. Guzmán.

Ultimate Sports, Inc. will continue developing their Men’s Health Services business and incorporate Sannabis products for Men’s Wellness where appropriate. The Company will be sharing more details on their Men’s Health Initiatives in the very near future. Dr. Martin J. Maassen is the medical director of Medical Therapeutics, Inc.

About Ultimate Sports, Inc.

Ultimate Sports, Inc.'s Men’s Advanced RX Online Medical Clinic provides a licensed physician to diagnose and treat male health and wellness issues. Ultimate Sports is also seeking strategic mergers and acquisitions, for more information. Ultimate Sports is converting their "brick & mortar" clinics to on-line tele-health services. Tele-health services are a growing sector of on-line medical clinics. Visit www.mensarx.com to view specifics.

About Sannabis S.A.S.

Sannabis S.A.S. is a licensed cannabis company operating in Colombia. They have a line of cosmetic, medical, and industrial products, made from cannabis and hemp. Sannabis was formed to work with indigenous tribes in the war-torn Department of Cauca to assist them in growing and transforming their native plant to finished goods. They are now licensed to grow, manufacture, and export cannabis and cannabis derivatives. For more information, visit www.sannabis.co.

