Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 29.54 Billion By 2032, at 21.1% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Neuromorphic Computing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Others); By Component; By Application; By Deployment; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global neuromorphic computing market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 4.34 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 29.54 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 21.1% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Neuromorphic Computing? How Big is the Size & Share of Neuromorphic Computing Market?

Report Overview

Neuromorphic computing is an approach of AI-led technology in which computer elements are designed that is based on the systems found in the human brain and the nervous system. This model, sometimes called neuromorphic engineering, refers to the design of both the hardware and software components of computers. Neuromorphic computing-based computers take less space and have the ability to perform tasks more quickly and effectively.

Other features of neuromorphic computing include a rapid response system, low consumption of power, higher adaptability, fast-paced learning, and others. Another fundamental feature of neuromorphic computing is its mobile architecture. Growing demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning technology and the rise in the use of software in this sector is majorly driving the neuromorphic computing market size. Also, increasing demand for better-performing integrated circuits (ICs) is fueling industry growth.

Some of the Top Companies Are:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Intel Corporation

BrainChip

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung Electronics

General Vision

Applied Brain Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HRL Laboratories LLC

Brain Corporation

Halo Neuroscience

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Rise in demand for neuromorphic chips in the automotive sector to push the market growth

The rising use of neuromorphic technology in deep learning applications, accelerators, transistors, and next-generation semiconductors is fueling market growth. Increased demand for neuromorphic chips in the automotive sector is anticipated to create growth opportunities in the neuromorphic computing market. A rise in demand for AI and ML across various areas, including media and entertainment, aerospace, utility, consumer electronics, food & beverage, and military, is propelling the neuromorphic computing market sales. Increasing technological developments in neuromorphic computing are further expected to boost market growth.

Recent Trending influencing the market

The market is expanding as a result of an increase in the use of neuromorphic chips over the Von-Neumann architecture due to its intrinsic advantages in terms of speed, efficiency, and power consumption.

Furthermore, major industry firms are increasingly investing in R&D activities and focusing on launching new products to advance new research technology. This is one of the key factors supporting the neuromorphic computing market growth. For instance, In December 2022, Polyn Technology announced that it has made its neuromorphic analog signal processing models available on Edge Impulse, a machine learning platform for low-power edge devices used in wearables and the Industrial IoT.

Segmental Analysis

Image Processing segment accounted for the largest neuromorphic computing market share in 2022

On the basis of application, in 2022, the image processing category held the largest revenue share as neuromorphic computing systems is commonly used in image processing. These systems are particularly useful for functions like object recognition, scene understanding, and facial recognition because they have the ability to evaluate and extract information from photos in real-time.

Consumer Electronics segment dominated the market in 2022

By end-use, consumer electronics witnessed the highest market share in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for neuromorphic processors from the consumer electronics sector owing to the growing adoption of various electronic devices, such as laptops, PCs, and tablets. Image recognition software for cameras and smartphones has been developed using neuromorphic computing in consumer devices. These systems utilize neuromorphic algorithms to identify and interpret visual information.

In 2022, the hardware segment captured the major share of the market

In terms of component neuromorphic computing market segmentation, the hardware category witnessed the greatest revenue share owing to the growing use of machine learning methods and their integration with embedded systems. Also, a surge in the use of neuromorphic hardware to enhance computing in embedded devices is fostering segment growth. The underlying structure of brain networks is mimicked by computing architectures used in neuromorphic technology.

Neuromorphic Computing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 29.54 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 5.25 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 21.1% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Intel Corporation, BrainChip, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., General Vision, Inc., Applied Brain Research, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HRL Laboratories, LLC, Knowm Inc, Brain Corporation and Halo Neuroscience Segments Covered By Application, By Deployment, By End-use, By Component, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Analysis

North America registered the highest revenue share in 2021

By geography, the neuromorphic computing market in North America held the largest market share in 2021 due to the industries of Canada and the United States. The market is also expanding because of The development of data centers in numerous locations throughout the area, and the rise in the number of countries utilizing ML and Al technologies will both support market expansion. Another prominent factor contributing to the regional market growth is the use of AI-powered voice and speech recognition technology.

Further, Europe is likely to generate a substantial CAGR during the foreseen period due to the growing need to miniaturize loT devices which has led to an increase in the demand for Al develops and a consumer shift toward smaller product sizes.

Browse the Detail Report “Neuromorphic Computing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Others); By Component; By Application; By Deployment; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/neuromorphic-computing-market

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona created a novel substance that can resemble the synapses in the human brain. A magneto-ionic material, this novel substance mimics cerebral activity by displacing ions, which modifies the magnetic characteristics of the substance.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Neuromorphic Computing market report according to application, end-use, deployment, component, and region:

By End-use Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Others

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application Outlook

Signal Processing

Image Processing

Data Processing

Object Detection

Others

By Deployment Outlook

Edge

Cloud

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

