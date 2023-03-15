Returning bigger and better than ever: Canada’s largest cycling event for youth mental health offers options for riders of all ages

English French

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack.org and Presenting Sponsor Bank of America are excited to announce the 14th edition of Jack Ride: Canada's Ride for Youth Mental Health. Since 2010, tens of thousands of Riders have joined Jack Ride, raising millions of dollars in support of Jack.org's youth mental health movement. This year, the fundraiser is returning bigger and better than ever by adding gravel routes to the in-person ride in Caledon, Ontario and a volunteer-led event in Canmore, Alberta, alongside their virtual ride option.



Generously supported by Accenture, Avanade, BMO and many others, Jack Ride is Canada’s largest cycling event for youth mental health. This family-friendly fundraiser brings together determined individuals who are passionate about youth mental health and supporting Jack.org, a Canadian charity that delivers peer-to-peer mental health education to help improve mental health outcomes in communities from coast to coast to coast.

Over the past 13 years, Jack Ride has been a significant source of revenue for the organization and has afforded over 3,000 youth leaders to generate a cultural shift amongst their peers by building knowledge and resilience, increasing help-seeking, and driving lasting mental health systems-level change.

“Jack Ride has been a healing journey for me and a way to stay connected with Bridget’s loved ones by sending out something positive into the world,” said Barb Brophey, five time Jack Rider and captain of Team Bridget. “By participating in Jack Ride, my teammates and I can continue Bridget’s legacy to love, lead, and inspire people and to create a better world where no one suffers in silence.”

Team Bridget has been taking part in Jack Ride to support Jack.org’s essential youth mental health work. This year, 41 members participated across Canada and the United States to raise an incredible $43,491 for Jack.org.

For this year’s Jack Ride, Riders have more options to participate or volunteer than ever! After a successful event last year, Jack.org is excited to announce a bigger and better Jack Ride with three event options: in-person, volunteer-led, and virtual:

In-person: Caledon, Ontario, May 27, 2023

Caledon, Ontario, May 27, 2023 Volunteer-led: Canmore, Alberta, June 11, 2023

Canmore, Alberta, June 11, 2023 Virtual: Anywhere You Ride, May 27, 2023 (or anytime until the end of June!)



With different routes and options for everyone, Riders of all ages and skill levels are welcome. If riding isn’t your thing, you can “Ride” your own way by walking, hiking, swimming, or reading ten chapters of a good book in honour of Jack Ride!

“Bank of America has been a proud sponsor of Jack Ride since the first ride back in 2010,” said Gaylen Duncan, Country Operating Officer, Bank of America. “We feel tremendous pride for the part we’ve played in growing the event and contributing to solutions to the crisis in youth mental health. Everyone who shows up, donates, or sponsors Jack.org is showing leadership and dedication to a cause that affects us all.”

“Jack Ride is our keystone fundraising event and allows Jack.org to provide essential mental health programs to youth across the country,” said Rowena Pinto, President & CEO, Jack.org. “Young people have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and remain the least likely age group to report good or excellent mental health — they can’t change that alone. Jack Ride brings together an incredible community that understands the urgency of what youth are experiencing and are willing to do something to help change it.”

This event is a true highlight for Pinto and her team at Jack.org, and they’re looking forward to yet another successful and inspiring Jack Ride. To help fuel Jack.org's urgent mission and support Riders like Brophey reach their goals, you can visit the Donation page and donate to the event or directly to an individual by searching their name or team.

If you’re interested in riding in person, virtually, or even volunteering at an in-person event, visit the Jack Ride website today! Don’t forget to tag us on socials with the hashtags #JackRide #MoveTogether.

About Jack.org

Founded by Eric Windeler and his wife Sandra Hanington after they tragically lost their son Jack to suicide, Jack.org is the only Canadian charity training and empowering a network of young leaders in mental health. These incredible youth lead mental health conversations among their peers thanks to innovative programs that they helped design. Through Jack Talks , Jack Chapters , Jack Summits , Jack Originals , Be There , and BeThereCertificate.org , young leaders identify and dismantle barriers to positive mental health in their communities. Jack.org is working towards a Canada where all young people understand how to take care of their own mental health and look out for each other. A Canada without shame, where all those who need support get the help they deserve. With thousands of young leaders across every province and territory, the movement is only just getting started. To learn more, please visit Jack.org , BeThere.org and BeThereCertificate.org .

