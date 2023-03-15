New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Acidulants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244975/?utm_source=GNW

The global food acidulants market grew from $5.48 billion in 2022 to $6.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The food acidulants market is expected to grow to $8.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The food acidulants market consists of sales of citric acid, malic acid, lactic acid, phosphoric acid, acetic acid, and other food acidulants.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Food acidulants are acidic substances that are used as additives that contribute to reducing air, bacteria, fungi, and yeast spoilage, thereby extending the shelf life of food products.These additives further help to stabilize, preserve, maintain pH, and improve food properties.



In addition, these additives can preserve food while acting as a gelling agent.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the food acidulants market in 2022.North America was the second-largest market in the food acidulants market.



The regions covered in the food acidulants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of acids in food acidulants are citric acid, lactic acid, acetic acid, phosphoric acid, malic acid, and others.Citric acid is an organic acid, that occurs naturally in many fruits, produced commercially by microbial fermentation of carbohydrate substrates.



Citric acid has solubility, very low toxicity, chelating ability, and pleasantly sour taste. The different forms include solid, and liquid, and are used in dairy and frozen products, bakery, meat industry, beverages, confectionery, and others.



Increasing consumption of processed meat is expected to propel the growth of the food acidulants market going forward.Any meat that has been altered to increase its flavor or prolong its shelf life is considered processed meat.



Food acidulants are used to increase the shelf life of processed meat, poultry, and fish products, as well as to inhibit the growth of disease-causing bacteria, improve flavor, and improve binding and retention capacity.For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development - Food and Agriculture Organization (OECD-FAO) Agriculture, the growth in global meat consumption is projected to increase by 12% in between 2020 to 2029.



In addition, global meat consumption is expected to reach 570 million tons by the year 2050. Therefore, the increasing consumption of processed meat is driving the growth of the food acidulant market.



The rising consumer inclination towards various juices and liquid food is projected to fuel the growth of the food acidulants market in the coming years.Food-grade acidulants are used in juices and beverages to give them a tasty twist.



Acidulants used in juices and beverages include fumaric acid, malic acid, and sugar alternatives.For example, according to the Hindustan Times, in the year 2020, 100 billion liters of liquid foods were consumed in India, less than 50% of that is packaged.



Hence, rising consumer inclination towards the various juices and liquid food is driving the growth of the food acidulants market.



In July 2021, KPS Capital Partners, a US-based investment company acquired a controlling stake in Tate & Lyle for $1.7 billion. This acquisition gives KPS Capital Partners operational control over the primary business of Tate & Lyle in North America, Latin America, in Almidones Mexicanos, and Dupont, Tate & Lyle’s joint venture bio-products company. Tate & Lyle is a UK-based company that offers nutritional sweeteners, soy protein, industrial starches, acidulants, and other corn products.



The countries covered in the food acidulants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



