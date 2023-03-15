Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 4, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Atlassian Corporation (“Atlassian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TEAM) ordinary shares and/or common stock between August 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Atlassian investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws

On November 3, 2022, Atlassian disclosed that “[b]ased on the macro headwinds,” the Company was “lowering [its] Cloud revenue growth outlook to a range of approximately 40% to 45% year-over-year” for fiscal year 2023. The Company further explained that it had seen a “decrease in the rate of Free instances converting to paid plans” and that it had experienced a “slowing in the rate of paid user growth from existing customers.”

On this news, Atlassian’s stock price fell $50.44, or 29%, to close at $123.73 per share on November 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian’s business; (2) the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend; (3) paid user growth also had slowed; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Atlassian stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 4, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

