New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women`s Apparel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345922/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Women`s Apparel Market to Reach $1.2 Trillion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Women`s Apparel estimated at US$794.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Trillion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2022-2030. Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$263.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Trousers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $216.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Women`s Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$216.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$260.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 202 Featured)
- Adidas AG
- All American Clothing Co.
- Amer Sports Corporation
- Angel Schlesser SL
- Arcadia Group Ltd.
- Arvind Ltd.
- Banana Republic
- Benetton Group Srl
- Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH
- C&A Mode GmbH & Co. KG
- Calvin Klein, Inc.
- Camuto Group
- Carrera SpA
- Chanel SA
- Cherokee Global Brands
- Cintas Corporation
- Cobra Golf
- Creazioni Elena Srl
- Damella AB
- Danskin, Inc.
- Debenhams Retail PLC
- Delta Galil Industries Ltd.
- Destination Maternity Corporation
- Dillard’s, Inc.
- Empreinte SAS
- Ennis, Inc.
- ESCADA Online GmbH
- ESPRIT Holdings Ltd.
- Etienne Aigner AG
- Exilia Gaia Srl
- ExOfficio LLC
- Five Foxes Co., Ltd.
- French Connection Group PLC
- Fruit of The Loom, Inc.
- Fukusuke Corporation
- Gap, Inc.
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
- Gildan Activewear, Inc.
- Gini & Jony Ltd.
- Giorgio Armani SpA
- Givenchy Paris
- Guccio Gucci SpA
- Guess, Inc.
- Gymboree Group, Inc.
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Hanesbrands, Inc.
- Happy Socks AB
- Highland Mills, Inc.
- Hong Heng Industries Pte., Ltd.
- Hugo Boss AG
- J. C. Penney Co., Inc.
- J. Crew Group, Inc.
- Jeanswest Corporation Pty., Ltd.
- JLM Couture, Inc.
- Jockey International, Inc.
- Joe’s Jeans, Inc.
- Jones New York
- Jordache Enterprises
- Kate Spade & Company
- Kayser-Roth Corporation
- Kellwood Company LLC
- Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.
- Kohl’s Corporation
- Komar, Inc.
- L Brands, Inc.
- Lafuma SA
- Lands’ End, Inc.
- Lane Bryant, Inc.
- Laura Biagiotti (Biagiotti Group SpA)
- Leineweber GmbH & Co., KG.
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- LT Apparel Group
- Macy’s, Inc.
- Marimekko Corporation
- Marks & Spencer PLC
- Marni Group Srl
- Mascot International A/S
- Naturana Dolker GmbH & Co. KG
- Nike, Inc.
- Nordstrom, Inc.
- Nubian Skin Ltd.
- On The Go Hosiery, Inc.
- O’Neill Clothing
- OshKosh B’gosh, Inc.
- Oxford Industries, Inc.
- Perry Ellis International, Inc.
- Pierre Balmain SAS
- Preca Brummel SpA
- Progetto Moda Srl
- PVH Corporation
- Quiksilver, Inc.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation
- Reebok International Ltd.
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Sears Holdings Corporation
- Spanx, Inc.
- Speedo International Ltd.
- Target Corporation
- Ted Baker London
- The Antigua Group Inc.
- The Limited LLC
- The TJX Companies, Inc.
- TOM TAILOR Holding SE
- Triumph Global Sales AG
- Under Armour, Inc.
- Uniqlo Co., Ltd.
- Van Laack GmbH
- VF Corporation
- Victoria’s Secret
- Wacoal Holdings Corporation
- Watters Designs, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345922/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Women’s and Girls’ Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Shirts, Blouses, Dresses &
Skirts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Shirts, Blouses, Dresses &
Skirts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trousers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Trousers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Trousers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Jerseys, Sweatshirts &
Pullovers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Jerseys, Sweatshirts &
Pullovers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Socks & Clothing Accessories by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Socks & Clothing
Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Socks & Clothing
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coats, Jackets & Blazers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Coats, Jackets & Blazers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Coats, Jackets &
Blazers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports & Swimwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Sports & Swimwear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Sports & Swimwear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Night Dress & Underwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Night Dress & Underwear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Night Dress & Underwear
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for T
Shirts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for T Shirts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for T Shirts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Women`s Apparel Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Women`s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses &
Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks &
Clothing Accessories, Coats, Jackets & Blazers, Sports &
Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear, T Shirts and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by Product
Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses &
Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks &
Clothing Accessories, Coats, Jackets & Blazers, Sports &
Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear, T Shirts and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by Product
Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Women`s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses &
Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks &
Clothing Accessories, Coats, Jackets & Blazers, Sports &
Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear, T Shirts and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by Product
Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Women`s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses &
Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks &
Clothing Accessories, Coats, Jackets & Blazers, Sports &
Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear, T Shirts and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by Product
Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Women`s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses &
Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks &
Clothing Accessories, Coats, Jackets & Blazers, Sports &
Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear, T Shirts and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by Product
Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Women`s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses &
Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks &
Clothing Accessories, Coats, Jackets & Blazers, Sports &
Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear, T Shirts and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by Product
Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Women`s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses &
Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks &
Clothing Accessories, Coats, Jackets & Blazers, Sports &
Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear, T Shirts and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers,
Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories,
Coats, Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress &
Underwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses &
Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks &
Clothing Accessories, Coats, Jackets & Blazers, Sports &
Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear, T Shirts and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by Product
Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Women`s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Women`s
Apparel by Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts,
Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing
Accessories, Coats, Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night
Dress & Underwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by Product
Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shirts,
Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &
Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats, Jackets &
Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear, T Shirts
and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Women`s
Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses &
Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks &
Clothing Accessories, Coats, Jackets & Blazers, Sports &
Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear, T Shirts and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by Product
Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses &
Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks &
Clothing Accessories, Coats, Jackets & Blazers, Sports &
Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear, T Shirts and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers,
Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories,
Coats, Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress &
Underwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys,
Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats,
Jackets & Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear,
T Shirts and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women`s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Apparel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Women`s Apparel by Product Segment - Shirts,
Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &
Pullovers, Socks & Clothing Accessories, Coats, Jackets &
Blazers, Sports & Swimwear, Night Dress & Underwear, T Shirts
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Women`s Apparel
by Product Segment - Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts,
Trousers, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Socks & Clothing
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345922/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Women`s Apparel Market to Reach $1.2 Trillion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women`s Apparel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345922/?utm_source=GNW