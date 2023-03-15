New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Quinoa Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244973/?utm_source=GNW

The global quinoa market grew from $91.73 billion in 2022 to $103.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The quinoa market is expected to grow to $152.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1%.



The quinoa market consists of sales of red quinoa seeds, white quinoa seeds, black quinoa seeds, quinoa flakes, and other quinoa products.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Quinoa is a seed of the goosefoot family of flowering plants known as Chenopodiaceous.Quinoa crops are harvested in unfavorable climatic conditions, such as frosts and droughts that produce cereals and grains with a similar nutritional profile.



Quinoa is a strong crop that can tolerate water with elevated levels of salt.



South America was the largest region in the quinoa market in 2022. The regions covered in the quinoa market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of quinoas are organic and inorganic.Organic quinoa is not sprayed with pesticides and is produced organically and generally has higher nutritional value.



The end-users of quinoa include ingredients and packed food and have applications in various industries such as the food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others.



The increase in health awareness will propel the growth of the quinoa market during the forecast period.Healthy eating has become the norm, with most consumers demanding foods and beverages to meet progressively nuanced health and wellness, ethics, and sustainability criteria.



People are preferring quinoa as it is high in fiber, gluten-free, and contains all the essential amino acids.With quinoa becoming more readily available, product innovation and the increased desire for healthy foods will fuel its future growth.



For instance, according to the CBI Ministry of Foregin Affairs report, in 2020, Netherlands-based centre for the promotion of imports for developing countries, government of France has introduced such Quinoa d’Anjou, initative for production of quinoa, in which around 250 producers to grow quinoa wirh harvest target of 3,000 tonnes to meet the rising demand for quinoa.Therefore, the increase in health awareness fuels the growth of the quinoa market.



Homecraft quinoa has emerged as a key trend in the Quinoa market.Homecraft quinoa is made from a waxy kind of golden quinoa seed that is only available from home craft.



Major companies operating in the quinoa sector are focused on developing home craft quinoa to meet consumer demand for sustainable food and beverages made with ancient grains.For instance, in December 2020, Ingredion Incorporated, a US-based food company launched Homecraft Quinoa 112 flour in US and Canada.



Quinoa 112 from Homecraft is used in several traditional and gluten-free products, such as baked goods, snacks, pasta, pet food, and more.



In February 2020, Ardent Mills, a US-based company that provides bakery products acquired Andean Naturals’ quinoa operations in Yuba City and Calif for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Ardent Mills will further strengthen and accelerate its quinoa and grain business.



Andean Naturals is a US-based quinoa manufacturing and processing company.



The countries covered in the Quinoa market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The quinoa market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides quinoa market statistics, including quinoa industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a quinoa market share, detailed quinoa market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the quinoa industry. This quinoa market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

