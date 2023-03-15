New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Men’s Apparel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345920/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Men’s Apparel Market to Reach $762.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Men’s Apparel estimated at US$490.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$762.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2022-2030. Trousers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$198.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Suits & Blazers & Coats segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $133.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Men’s Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$133.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$165.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 226 Featured)

- Arvind Ltd.

- Benetton Group Srl

- Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

- Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH

- Calvin Klein, Inc.

- Gap, Inc.

- G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

- Giorgio Armani SpA

- Guccio Gucci SpA

- Guess, Inc.

- Helly Hansen AS

- Hugo Boss AG

- Levi Strauss & Co.

- Marni Group Srl

- Nike, Inc.

- Perry Ellis International, Inc.

- PVH Corporation

- Raymond Ltd.

- Reebok International Ltd.

- Thanulux Public Company Limited

- Valentino SpA

- Zumiez, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345920/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Men’s and Boys’ Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Men?s

Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trousers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Trousers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Trousers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Suits &

Blazers & Coats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Suits & Blazers & Coats by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Suits & Blazers & Coats

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Shirts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Shirts by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Shirts by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports & Swimwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Sports & Swimwear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Sports & Swimwear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for T

Shirts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for T Shirts by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for T Shirts by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Men?s Apparel Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Men?s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Men?s

Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats,

Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T

Shirts and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Product

Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys,

Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trousers,

Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Men?s

Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers &

Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports &

Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Product

Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys,

Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Men?s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers &

Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports &

Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Product

Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys,

Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Men?s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers &

Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports &

Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Product

Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys,

Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Men?s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers &

Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports &

Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Product

Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys,

Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Men?s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers &

Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports &

Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Product

Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys,

Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Men?s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers &

Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports &

Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Product

Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys,

Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers &

Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports &

Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Product

Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys,

Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Men?s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Men?s

Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats,

Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T

Shirts and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Product

Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys,

Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trousers,

Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Men?s

Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers &

Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports &

Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Product

Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys,

Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers &

Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports &

Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by Product

Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys,

Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Men?s Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits &

Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers,

Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts,

Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts

and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Men?s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline

and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Men?s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Men?s Apparel by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Men?s Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits &

Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers,

Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts,

Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts

and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Men?s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Men?s Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers &

Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports &

Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Men?s Apparel by

Product Segment - Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts,

Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts

and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 118: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Men?s Apparel by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trousers, Suits & Blazers & Coats, Shirts, Jerseys, Sweatshirts &

Pullovers, Sports & Swimwear, T Shirts and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men?s Apparel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345920/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________