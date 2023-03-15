New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Wires and Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344831/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Aircraft Wires and Cables Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Wires and Cables estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2022-2030. Harnesses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wires segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $465.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Aircraft Wires and Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$465.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$534.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

- A.E. Petsche, An Arrow Company

- AMETEK, Inc.

- Amphenol Corporation

- Carlisle Companies, Inc.

- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

- PIC Wire & Cable

- Radiall Ltd.

- TE Connectivity

- W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Wire and Cable: An Introductory Prelude

Wire and Cable Constitute Important Components of Aircraft

Electrical System

A Snapshot of Wire and Cable Applications in Modern Aircraft

Typical Aircraft Wiring: Designation & Composition of Aircraft

Wires

Bright Prospects Ahead for Aircraft Wire and Cable Market

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry Points

Towards Robust Growth Opportunities

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Infuses

Healthy Demand

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the

Years 2019 & 2029

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for

the Years 2019 & 2039

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New

Aircraft

World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for

Years 2016, 2017 and 2018

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies

Opportunities

Approximately 8,500 Private Jets to be Delivered over the 10-

Year Period Starting from 2019: Annual Worldwide Private Jet

Deliveries for Years 2018 through 2028

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical

Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013

through 2023

Rise of UAVs Instigates New Wave of Growth

World Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market in US$ Million by

Application for Years 2019 & 2025

Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by Region

for Years 2019 & 2025

Aircraft Wire and Cable - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vital Role of Avionics in Modern Aircraft Makes Aircraft Wire &

Cable Solutions More Important Than Ever Before

Wider Deployment of Modular Avionics Systems Creates Ample

Opportunities

Progressive Trend in Avionics Sector Accentuates Overall Demand

World Avionics Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Region for Years

2019 & 2025

Advancements in Aircraft Flight Control Mechanism Seek

Sophisticated Wire & Cable Solutions

Uptrend in Aircraft Exterior & Interior Lighting Segments

Instigates Massive Growth Momentum

Aircraft Exterior Lighting: Guided by Visibility Requirements

Increased Spending on Sophisticated Cabin & Cockpit Lighting

Widens Opportunities for Aircraft Interior Lighting

Sustained Emphasis on Aircraft eEnablement Set to Alter Market

Dynamics

Aviation Automation: Another Modern Aircraft Concept Infusing

Robust Momentum

Cockpit Remains the Primary Focus Area in Aircraft Automation

Strategies

Novel Wire and Cable Solutions Gain Traction Amid Growing

Complexity in Data-Centric Architecture of Modern Aircraft

Sophisticated 3G-SDI Cables Come to Fore to Address HD Display &

Video Needs

USB Cable: A High Growth Segment

Ever-Growing Aircraft Rewiring Needs Drive Demand for

Aftermarket Solutions

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects

Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions

Breakdown of World MRO Services Market (in US$ Billion) by

Service Area for Years 2019 & 2029



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

