New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Wires and Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344831/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Aircraft Wires and Cables Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Wires and Cables estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2022-2030. Harnesses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wires segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $465.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Aircraft Wires and Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$465.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$534.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- A.E. Petsche, An Arrow Company
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Amphenol Corporation
- Carlisle Companies, Inc.
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- PIC Wire & Cable
- Radiall Ltd.
- TE Connectivity
- W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344831/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aircraft Wire and Cable: An Introductory Prelude
Wire and Cable Constitute Important Components of Aircraft
Electrical System
A Snapshot of Wire and Cable Applications in Modern Aircraft
Typical Aircraft Wiring: Designation & Composition of Aircraft
Wires
Bright Prospects Ahead for Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry Points
Towards Robust Growth Opportunities
Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Infuses
Healthy Demand
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the
Years 2019 & 2029
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for
the Years 2019 & 2039
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New
Aircraft
World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for
Years 2016, 2017 and 2018
Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies
Opportunities
Approximately 8,500 Private Jets to be Delivered over the 10-
Year Period Starting from 2019: Annual Worldwide Private Jet
Deliveries for Years 2018 through 2028
Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013
through 2023
Rise of UAVs Instigates New Wave of Growth
World Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market in US$ Million by
Application for Years 2019 & 2025
Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by Region
for Years 2019 & 2025
Aircraft Wire and Cable - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vital Role of Avionics in Modern Aircraft Makes Aircraft Wire &
Cable Solutions More Important Than Ever Before
Wider Deployment of Modular Avionics Systems Creates Ample
Opportunities
Progressive Trend in Avionics Sector Accentuates Overall Demand
World Avionics Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Region for Years
2019 & 2025
Advancements in Aircraft Flight Control Mechanism Seek
Sophisticated Wire & Cable Solutions
Uptrend in Aircraft Exterior & Interior Lighting Segments
Instigates Massive Growth Momentum
Aircraft Exterior Lighting: Guided by Visibility Requirements
Increased Spending on Sophisticated Cabin & Cockpit Lighting
Widens Opportunities for Aircraft Interior Lighting
Sustained Emphasis on Aircraft eEnablement Set to Alter Market
Dynamics
Aviation Automation: Another Modern Aircraft Concept Infusing
Robust Momentum
Cockpit Remains the Primary Focus Area in Aircraft Automation
Strategies
Novel Wire and Cable Solutions Gain Traction Amid Growing
Complexity in Data-Centric Architecture of Modern Aircraft
Sophisticated 3G-SDI Cables Come to Fore to Address HD Display &
Video Needs
USB Cable: A High Growth Segment
Ever-Growing Aircraft Rewiring Needs Drive Demand for
Aftermarket Solutions
Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects
Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions
Breakdown of World MRO Services Market (in US$ Billion) by
Service Area for Years 2019 & 2029
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Aircraft Wires and Cables Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Harnesses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Harnesses by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Harnesses by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wires
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Wires by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Wires by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Cables by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Cables by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fixed Wing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Fixed Wing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Fixed Wing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotary Wing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Rotary Wing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Rotary Wing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
(UAVs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles (UAVs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Aircraft Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables by
Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Harnesses,
Wires and Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary
Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables by
Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles (UAVs) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables by
End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and
Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Harnesses, Wires and Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary
Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles (UAVs) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Aircraft Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Harnesses, Wires and Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary
Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles (UAVs) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Aircraft Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Harnesses, Wires and Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary
Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles (UAVs) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Aircraft Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Harnesses, Wires and Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary
Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles (UAVs) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Aircraft Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Harnesses, Wires and Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary
Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles (UAVs) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Aircraft Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Harnesses, Wires and Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary
Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles (UAVs) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Harnesses, Wires and Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary
Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles (UAVs) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Aircraft Wires and Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables by
Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Harnesses,
Wires and Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary
Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables by
Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles (UAVs) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables by
End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and
Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Harnesses, Wires and Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary
Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles (UAVs) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Wires and
Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Wires and Cables by Type - Harnesses, Wires and Cables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Aircraft Wires and Cables
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344831/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Aircraft Wires and Cables Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Wires and Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344831/?utm_source=GNW