New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344804/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Market to Reach $473.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for GPS (Global Positioning Systems) estimated at US$126.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$473.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.9% over the period 2022-2030. Consumer Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.1% CAGR and reach US$254.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive Telematics segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR
The GPS (Global Positioning Systems) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$78.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.3% and 14.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured)
- Arianespace SA
- Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation
- DigitalGlobe
- Esterline Technologies Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- MBDA Missile Systems
- Orbital ATK, Inc
- Planet Labs Inc
- Textron Inc
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344804/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aerospace & Defense: The World?s Largest & Most Powerful
Industry, Undergoes Transformation
Adoption of Digital & Advanced Manufacturing Technologies: The
First Step in Transforming Operations
Material & Engineering Innovations: The Second Step in
Engineering & Product Transformation
Growing Pressure to Reduce Design & Manufacturing Costs and
Lead Times Encourages Supply Chain Transformation
Recent Market Activity
GPS (Geotechnologies) - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Market Outlook
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arianespace SA (France)
Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation (USA)
DigitalGlobe (USA)
Esterline Technologies Corporation (USA)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
MBDA Missile Systems (USA)
Orbital ATK, Inc. (USA)
Planet Labs Inc. (USA)
Textron Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations in Drone Technology Set to Revolutionize Defense
Operations: Armed UAVs, Adaptable UAVs, Swarm Micro Drones and
Intelligent Drones to Shape Future of Warfare
Focus on Greater Degree of Autonomy to Control Rising Cost of
Military Manpower
Drones Armed with Combat Capabilities to Deliver Aerial Fire
Support
Adaptable UAVs Help Navigate Congested Urban Warfare and
Advanced Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems to Expand Combat Range
Intelligent Drones and AI Technology to Provide Actionable
Intelligence and Insights
Decisive Role Played by Radars in Smart Warfare Expands the
Technology?s Use in a Broad Range of Military Operations
Radars Grow in Popularity in Missile Guidance & UAV Navigation
Expanding Applications of Satellite Imagery in Commercial &
Military Sectors Bodes Well for the Growth in Demand for
Satellites
The Era of Autopilot, Fly by Wire, Internet of Aircraft Things
and Glass Cockpits Drives the Importance of Aerospace &
Military Electronics
Synthetic Vision System (SVS): A 3D Piloting Cockpit Interface
Primed Drive the Commercial Value of Aerospace Avionics
The Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare
Strategies Make C4ISR, the Backbone of Modern Military
Operations
Agile, Open & Networked C4ISR Systems Emerge Over the Horizon
Strapped With the Promise of Offering ?Knowledge Superiority?
Growing Focus on Applying Intelligent Geospatial Data Analytics
Technology in Military & Defense Intelligence to Benefit
Growth of Smart GIS Software & Platforms
ArcGIS, QGIS & Whitebox GAT Rank Among the Most Popular GIS
Software
SAR: The Most Important Geotechnology of Utmost Value to the
Commercial & Military Sector
Advancing Scientific Research in the Field of Space Exploration
to Drive Global Demand for Space Equipment
Shape Shifting Satellite and Hypersonic Space Plane to Provide
Low Cost Access to Space
Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide Rapidly Refreshed
High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis and Improved
Decision Making
High Throughput Communication Satellites to Serve Unprecedented
Demands for Video and Data Services
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Consumer Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Telematics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Automotive Telematics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Telematics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standalone Trackers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Standalone Trackers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Standalone Trackers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Navigation Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Portable Navigation Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Portable Navigation
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Deployments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Deployments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Deployments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location-based Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Location-based Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Location-based Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Road
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Road by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Road by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Aviation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Aviation by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices,
Automotive Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation
Devices and Other Deployments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices, Automotive
Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices
and Other Deployments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Devices, Automotive Telematics, Standalone
Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices and Other Deployments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Application - Location-based
Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Location-based Services, Road,
Aviation, Marine and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices,
Automotive Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation
Devices and Other Deployments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices, Automotive
Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices
and Other Deployments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Devices, Automotive Telematics,
Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices and Other
Deployments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Application - Location-based
Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Location-based Services, Road,
Aviation, Marine and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices,
Automotive Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation
Devices and Other Deployments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices, Automotive
Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices
and Other Deployments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Devices, Automotive Telematics, Standalone
Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices and Other Deployments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Application - Location-based
Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Location-based Services, Road,
Aviation, Marine and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices,
Automotive Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation
Devices and Other Deployments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices, Automotive
Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices
and Other Deployments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Devices, Automotive Telematics, Standalone
Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices and Other Deployments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Application - Location-based
Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Location-based Services, Road,
Aviation, Marine and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices,
Automotive Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation
Devices and Other Deployments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices, Automotive
Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices
and Other Deployments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Devices, Automotive Telematics,
Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices and Other
Deployments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Application - Location-based
Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Location-based Services, Road,
Aviation, Marine and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices,
Automotive Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation
Devices and Other Deployments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices, Automotive
Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices
and Other Deployments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Devices, Automotive Telematics,
Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices and Other
Deployments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Application - Location-based
Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Location-based Services, Road,
Aviation, Marine and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
GPS (Global Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Consumer
Devices, Automotive Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable
Navigation Devices and Other Deployments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices, Automotive
Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices
and Other Deployments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Devices, Automotive Telematics,
Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices and Other
Deployments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
GPS (Global Positioning Systems) by Application -
Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Location-based Services, Road,
Aviation, Marine and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices,
Automotive Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation
Devices and Other Deployments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices, Automotive
Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices
and Other Deployments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Devices, Automotive Telematics, Standalone
Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices and Other Deployments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Application - Location-based
Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Location-based Services, Road,
Aviation, Marine and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices,
Automotive Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation
Devices and Other Deployments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices, Automotive
Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices
and Other Deployments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Devices, Automotive Telematics, Standalone
Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices and Other Deployments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
(Global Positioning Systems) by Application - Location-based
Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Location-based Services, Road,
Aviation, Marine and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global Positioning
Systems) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GPS (Global Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Consumer
Devices, Automotive Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable
Navigation Devices and Other Deployments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices,
Automotive Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation
Devices and Other Deployments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Devices, Automotive Telematics,
Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices and Other
Deployments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GPS (Global Positioning Systems) by Application -
Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Application - Location-based Services,
Road, Aviation, Marine and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GPS (Global Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Consumer
Devices, Automotive Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable
Navigation Devices and Other Deployments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Consumer Devices,
Automotive Telematics, Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation
Devices and Other Deployments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Devices, Automotive Telematics,
Standalone Trackers, Portable Navigation Devices and Other
Deployments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GPS (Global Positioning Systems) by Application -
Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Application - Location-based Services,
Road, Aviation, Marine and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for GPS (Global
Positioning Systems) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Location-based Services, Road, Aviation, Marine
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344804/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Market to Reach $473.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344804/?utm_source=GNW