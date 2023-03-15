New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344804/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global GPS (Global Positioning Systems) Market to Reach $473.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for GPS (Global Positioning Systems) estimated at US$126.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$473.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.9% over the period 2022-2030. Consumer Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.1% CAGR and reach US$254.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive Telematics segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR



The GPS (Global Positioning Systems) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$78.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.3% and 14.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations in Drone Technology Set to Revolutionize Defense

Operations: Armed UAVs, Adaptable UAVs, Swarm Micro Drones and

Intelligent Drones to Shape Future of Warfare

Focus on Greater Degree of Autonomy to Control Rising Cost of

Military Manpower

Drones Armed with Combat Capabilities to Deliver Aerial Fire

Support

Adaptable UAVs Help Navigate Congested Urban Warfare and

Advanced Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems to Expand Combat Range

Intelligent Drones and AI Technology to Provide Actionable

Intelligence and Insights

Decisive Role Played by Radars in Smart Warfare Expands the

Technology?s Use in a Broad Range of Military Operations

Radars Grow in Popularity in Missile Guidance & UAV Navigation

Expanding Applications of Satellite Imagery in Commercial &

Military Sectors Bodes Well for the Growth in Demand for

Satellites

The Era of Autopilot, Fly by Wire, Internet of Aircraft Things

and Glass Cockpits Drives the Importance of Aerospace &

Military Electronics

Synthetic Vision System (SVS): A 3D Piloting Cockpit Interface

Primed Drive the Commercial Value of Aerospace Avionics

The Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare

Strategies Make C4ISR, the Backbone of Modern Military

Operations

Agile, Open & Networked C4ISR Systems Emerge Over the Horizon

Strapped With the Promise of Offering ?Knowledge Superiority?

Growing Focus on Applying Intelligent Geospatial Data Analytics

Technology in Military & Defense Intelligence to Benefit

Growth of Smart GIS Software & Platforms

ArcGIS, QGIS & Whitebox GAT Rank Among the Most Popular GIS

Software

SAR: The Most Important Geotechnology of Utmost Value to the

Commercial & Military Sector

Advancing Scientific Research in the Field of Space Exploration

to Drive Global Demand for Space Equipment

Shape Shifting Satellite and Hypersonic Space Plane to Provide

Low Cost Access to Space

Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide Rapidly Refreshed

High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis and Improved

Decision Making

High Throughput Communication Satellites to Serve Unprecedented

Demands for Video and Data Services



