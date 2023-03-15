Global Relay Market Report to 2030 - Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Generation and Increasing Demand for Control Devices in End-User Industries Drives Growth

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Relay Market by Type (Electromechanical, Thermal, Reed, Time, PhotoMOSFET, Solid State, MEMS), Application, Voltage Range (Low, Medium, High), Mounting Type (Panel, PCB, DIN Rail, Plug-In) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The relay market size is estimated to be USD 9.0 billion by 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Electromechanical Relay: The largest-growing segment of the relay market

Based on the type of relay, the Electromechanical Relay is estimated to be the largest-growing market from 2022 to 2030. Rising energy prices are driving the demand for advanced electromechanical relays to reduce power consumption. The rising number of renewable energy projects is also fueling the demand for high-capacity electromechanical relays, thus positively impacting the growth of the global relay market.

Increasing demand for electromechanical relays due to their low cost, long operation life, less power consumption, and easy maintenance is augmenting the market growth. Companies such as Schneider Electric and ABB are engaged in providing electromechanical relays.

Automotive industry: The largest segment by application in the relay market

The Automotive segment, by application, is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Relays in automobiles enable a small current flow circuit to control and operate a higher current circuit in various applications. Common locations of relays include within the engine, lighting, steering, and air conditioner.

There are multiple applications of relays in automobiles for example, Door Lock, Power Window, Sunroof, Power & Heated Seat, EPS, Exterior Lighting, Fuel Injection, Air Conditioners, Starters, ABS, Traction Control Systems, Cooling Fan Control, Engine Management Modules. Therefore, relays will witness high demand during the forecast period.

High Voltage Relays: The fastest segment by voltage range in the relay market

The High Voltage segment, by voltage range, is projected to hold the fastest market share during the forecast period. New transmission line projects in the Asia Pacific will likely propel the high-voltage relays market.

Owing to their high voltage range (33 kV and above), high voltage relays are widely used in high voltage substations and other high voltage transmission infrastructure. The segment is expected to grow in the Asia Pacific region, where new transmission lines are being erected as a part of the Electricity for All Scheme.

Growth in North America and Europe is driven by the upgradation of existing transmission infrastructure to accommodate future hikes in renewable energy in the grid. Schweitzer Engineering, ABB, AMETEK, and Arcteq are some of the key manufacturers of high-voltage relay in the market.

Europe: The second largest-growing region in relay market

Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest market share in the relay market. The increased investment in renewables, in addition to the deployment of new power generation facilities, refurbishment of existing power plants, high demand for automobiles and home appliances, and the installation of new transmission and distribution infrastructure in the region is expected to drive the market for relays during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Generation

Increasing Demand for Control Devices in End-User Industries

Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Increasing Competition from Unorganized Sector

Opportunities

Increasing Power Demand and Investments in Smart Grid Infrastructure

Rising Demand for HVAC Applications

Challenges

Cybersecurity Issues Associated with Time Relays

Lack of Investment by Governments in Grid Stability

Case Study Analysis

Reliance Upgrades to More Robust Relays for Critical Applications

Littelfuse Arc-Flash Relay Reduces Critical Issues with Electrical Hazards in Plant

Companies Mentioned

Abb

Bright Toward Industrial Co. Ltd.

Carlo Gavazzi

Celduc

Comus International

Cosmo Electronics

Fuji Electric

Fujitsu

Hasco

Littelfuse, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Relpol S.A.

Schneider Electric

Sensata Technologies

Standex Electronics

Te Connectivity

Teledyne Defense Electronics

Wago

Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd.

